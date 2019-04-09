Did we mention the priest? I don't think any of us could come up with a more perfect way to toy with the simple premise of right and wrong. Nothing that supersedes falling for a priest who clearly fancies you too but is (initially) adamant that nothing can, nor should, happen between the two of you. "Tell me what to do before I fuck a priest and get arrested," Fleabag pleads with the therapist. Of course, she already knows what she's going to do. She's going to have sex with the hot priest despite what anyone else says. Our gut instinct is confused by the fact that it's probably not the best idea, no, but is it the worst? Is it really that bad to sleep with someone you fancy after roughly 371 days of forced abstinence to bury your guilt about shagging your best friend's boyfriend? Regardless of where the line is, Fleabag crossed it and felt the exhilarating ups just as quickly as she felt the downs. But I guess the real point is that she survived it regardless.