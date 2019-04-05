A quick poll among team R29 and the consensus is split, albeit leaning more towards "yes, I am sexually attracted to this priest man" than "no, there is something very wrong about this". But what is it about him that's so attractive? Well, actor Andrew Scott is an attractive man and a damn sight more charismatic as the nameless, flirty priest we shouldn't want to shag than Sherlock's Jim Moriarty, so that helps. Then there's the fact that he's a bit of a bad boy. A wolf in priest's clothing, if you will. He's as much of a rule breaker as Fleabag and revels in the naughtiness of each inappropriate joke, 11am gin tin and machine gun rattle of ungodly swear words. His lovely neck. He's in on the joke we're all having about the ridiculousness of it all. He loves it as much as he's tormented by it, and nothing gets a girl going like a fuck boy's inner turmoil, amirite?