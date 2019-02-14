If you need more Fleabag in your life, you don't have long to wait: we've already seen the first photo of series 2, heard about two amazing actresses joining the cast, and had the BBC confirm new episodes are coming in the spring.
Meanwhile, the show's writer-creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is preparing to perform her Fleabag play – upon which the award-winning TV show is based – in New York for the first time. (She's previously performed the play in Edinburgh and London.)
Now, in a new interview, Waller-Bridge has discussed how one of Fleabag's most talked-about character traits, her sexual appetite, comes from a place of very relatable insecurity.
Advertisement
"If we can laugh about those things, we can survive. The thing that really affected me was the over-sexualisation of women," she told the Sunday Telegraph. "I felt this pressure to be skinny, to be hot. There is the bit at the end of the play where she says, 'The moment I become un-fuckable I may as well just kill myself.' And I really felt that…
"You have your integrity as a woman and you also have your inbuilt neediness to be validated by society," Waller-Bridge added. "Sometimes I would well up at the sight of billboards [showing sexualised images of women] or find myself furious at an advert in a newspaper."
We don't know too much about series two of Fleabag, but the BBC revealed in January that it will involve Waller-Bridge's character "going toe to toe with the man upstairs".
"In an unexpected twist of fate, our lost little rascal meets a Priest (Andrew Scott) who jolts her into seeing the world in a different way. Picking up a year on, there are still old wounds to unpick and new ones to dress, as the next chapter of Fleabag’s life takes her to hell and back," the BBC teases.
Meanwhile, Olivia Colman's "Godmother slithers closer into the girls’ lives" and Fleabag and sister "Claire are brought together by an unexpected attack".
Oh, and let's not forget we also have season two of Killing Eve, written by Waller-Bridge, to look forward to this year.
Fleabag season 2 starts on BBC One Monday 4th March
Advertisement