So, There's Bad & Sort Of Good News About Fleabag

Brace yourselves: this Monday's series finale of Fleabag is going to be the last episode ever.
The game-changing, super-relatable and consistently brilliant sitcom is ending after just two series and 12 episodes. For good.
Sian Clifford, who plays Fleabag's sister Claire, confirmed the sad news during a BBC Breakfast interview on Friday, saying: "There will not be a third series. This is it."
When asked why the show is ending so soon, the actress replied: "I think I've described it online as this beautiful perfect ending, and I think it is. But I think what it's closer to is poetry.
Advertisement
"I think people will accept that this is the end when they see it because I think it is complete. I think the story is complete."
There will not be another #Fleabag ?@SiansUniverse tells #BBCBreakfast the end is 'poetry' ⬇️@BBCThree @BBCOne @fleabag #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/CUvlYFQKTy— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 5, 2019
Clifford's comments echo those made earlier this year by the show's writer-creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who said: "I have thought about [a third series] and there isn't going to be one."
OK, so bear with me here. Difficult as it is to accept right now, maybe the fact that Fleabag is ending is actually a good thing? Waller-Bridge has maintained such an incredibly brilliant standard of writing that isn't it better for the show to go out on a high instead of (possibly) suffering a slight dip in quality?
On Twitter, some fans have been comparing Fleabag to The Office and Fawlty Towers, two other classic sitcoms which ended after just 12 episodes.
So, people who want more Fleabag, what comedy series have actually been brilliant beyond 12 episodes?— Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) April 5, 2019
Fleabag is perfection. The best thing on TV for years. They are smart to leave it here. Like The Office and Fawlty Towers. A jewel. A complete original. https://t.co/7ayXg9pd7V— Tara (@_frecklefilms_) April 6, 2019
However, other fans may need a little bit longer to get to grips with the news.
In denial about Fleabag ending. Choosing to ignore it. It’s all good.— Lill (@lillworden) April 6, 2019
I’m starting to get mild anxiety about #Fleabag ending. @fleabag— Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) April 5, 2019
fleabag ending when it's only two series in, i just.. i'm done for today pic.twitter.com/orCu1mcmJs— Loren ??♀️ (@caffeinecosmo) April 5, 2019
Whatever your view on Fleabag ending, we still have the series finale to look forward to. What will happen with Fleabag and the sexy priest? Will Olivia Colman's Godmother finally get a proper comeuppance? And will Claire leave her husband?
Oh, and after Fleabag bows out on Monday night, we can take some consolation in the fact that we still have the also-brilliant Derry Girls.
Advertisement