Something similar is happening with COVID-19. In the early days, our nerves were tense and we were being ultra-cautious — wiping down all of our groceries with disinfectant , maybe even taking off our clothes in the doorway of our homes so as not to bring germs inside. But over time, we became less stressed. We kept wearing our masks and using hand sanitizer, but maybe we felt more comfortable ducking into grocery stores, or even dining outdoors. "For most people, as they went out again without something bad happening, it made their brain start to question, 'How serious is this?'" Hermanson says.