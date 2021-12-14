Now that they’re grown, I have idly thought that maybe it’s time, maybe I should look for a partner. But soon after, I always think, Why? Then also, Do I have to? Because I guess I missed the part of my life where I thought dating might solve something for me, or become a new thing to distract me. I’m still trying to figure out how to be a person inside my old thing. When the boys were so little and I was never alone, I imagined something else: a movie on my own, a thin-crust pizza all to myself, with artichoke hearts, my favourite topping, instead of pepperoni. I craved all of this alone. I’m not ready to fill up my time and my life with other people. Not yet.