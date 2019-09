How Smart Home Systems & Tech Have Created A New Form Of Abuse

For Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation , the rise of smart tech abuse is troubling, but not surprising: Abusers will use whatever tools they can to keep control over their victims, and smart tech allows them to do so when they're not in the home or if they’re forced to leave. “I remember one woman living in a smart home where the equipment was used to control temperatures so it would be hot one minute and freezing the next,” says Senior. “It was a nightmare and because the partner was the one that set up the system, he was the only one who knew the password to stop it.”