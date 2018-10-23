3 Types Of Scorpio You Should Get To Know

Did it just get a little...cooler in here? Sure, it could very well be the crisp autumn temps, but we'd also bet that it has something to do with the fact that it's officially Scorpio season, that time of year when everyone feels a little more seductive, secretive, and, well, cool.
This sign's aloof, enigmatic reputation didn't show up out of thin air. Some Scorpios really are as difficult to read as your average horoscope would suggest. But even this mysterious sign has its lighter moments. It's not all darkness here in Scorpio season — some people born under this sign are downright colourful (we're looking at you, Katy Perry).
No two Scorpios are the same. And as much as they probably hate the thought of their secrets being exposed, we're going to pull back the curtain on what makes them tick, in honor of their solar season. Read on to learn more about the complex personality types within the sign of Scorpio.