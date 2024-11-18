Sagittarius Season Is Here So Let’s Get The Party Started

The month before the holidays is the best time of the year. Everyone is beginning to come together and celebrate the last 12 months, and meet with friends and family to discuss the good old times and look forward to the future. The days from November 21 to December 21 bring out the nostalgic in all of us. This is Sagittarius season.
To most, it's just the end of fall, but those in the know understand that it is a magical moment where people come together, share laughs and toast the good times. Sagittarius season is when we are wrapping up our autumnal visions and heading into winter (which commences during the winter solstice on December 21). Besides using our fiery energy to organize our closets and pantries, Sagittarius season has a rep for being a party monster. The upcoming weeks are full of fun and positive energy and we’ll want to indulge. And why shouldn’t we (responsibly)? Living between the energies of Scorpio and Capricorn means Sagittarius represents a refreshing break from the laborious tasks set by both signs. Sagittarius chooses to ignore the rules and will start by creating their own. Those who oppose Sagittarius’ desire for freedom will miss out on hanging out with the GOAT of hosts and the divine leader of celebrations.
Since the planetary ruler of Sagittarius is Jupiter, luck will always be on our side. But we should still be careful. We are eager to gamble or take risks that we may not typically do, as our faith in the universe and ourselves pushes us to test limits and boundaries. Keeping ourselves grounded and staying out of trouble is essential: Sagittarius can bring out the best and worst in us, and the latter means having a tendency to run our mouths and have the last word. If we can take that vibe down, we should be able to celebrate the spiritual awareness that Sagittarius season also brings. We can open ourselves up to meeting new people and to embracing our talents.
Our wanderlust will be ignited and we'll want to focus on travel and our next big adventure. There is no mountain we won’t climb or sea we won’t sail. (Yes, exploring Google Maps counts.) How lucky are we that we get to decide how to spend the next season and prepare for it with optimism? The archer is known to understand universal truths so taking a class or a hobby with friends will expand our minds. Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold this year. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius commences on November 25 and lasts until December 15. We might say regrettable words later, causing conflicts with loved ones. Try to think before speaking. The new moon in Sagittarius on December 1 opens our minds to progressive ways of thinking and being. The sun and Saturn in Pisces square off on December 4, heightening our insecurities. Affirmations can help induce positive feelings but only if we can let go of doubt and usher in love.
Mars is retrograde in Leo and Cancer from December 6, ending on February 23, 2025. Our motivation will increase so we should give ourselves more TLC and self-love to counterbalance the energy. The sun opposes its planetary ruler, Jupiter, currently in Gemini, exaggerating our desires. Venus enters Aquarius on December 7, intellectualizing romance and love. Neptune wraps up the retrograde story that began on June 2 in Pisces, again losing us in the fog. The full moon in Gemini on December 15 offers abundance and prosperity. The sun connects with Neptune in Pisces on December 18, making us prone to psychic attacks or susceptible to those without our best interests at heart.
Remember to dance in the moonlight, stop and smell the foliage, and live authentically. These are your #goals during Sag season.