Sagittarius Season Is Here So Let’s Get The Party Started

Our wanderlust will be ignited and we'll want to focus on travel and our next big adventure. There is no mountain we won’t climb or sea we won’t sail. (Yes, exploring Google Maps counts.) How lucky are we that we get to decide how to spend the next season and prepare for it with optimism? The archer is known to understand universal truths so taking a class or a hobby with friends will expand our minds. Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold this year. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius commences on November 25 and lasts until December 15. We might say regrettable words later, causing conflicts with loved ones. Try to think before speaking. The new moon in Sagittarius on December 1 opens our minds to progressive ways of thinking and being. The sun and Saturn in Pisces square off on December 4, heightening our insecurities. Affirmations can help induce positive feelings but only if we can let go of doubt and usher in love.