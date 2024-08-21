A Big Reason Why You Shouldn’t Turn Your Hobby Into A Side Hustle

I recognize that the guilt I feel throws into sharp relief just how much we internalize the effects of living in a capitalist society — if you’re not hustling, if you’re not making the most of every minute, if you’re not participating in the rat race, then you’re not doing enough. To be entirely honest, I’m not sure what the solve is, but I do know that adulthood — and life — is excruciatingly hard, so if there’s something that brings me joy, perhaps I should just leave it at that.