Sagittarius Season Is Here To Remind You To Live In The Moment

It’s time to bid farewell to an intense and broody Scorpio Season and say hello to a more carefree era. On November 22 the sun will move into Sagittarius, the adventurous and freedom-filled sign of the archer, and stay there until December 21, aka the winter solstice. While the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting longer, Sag Season is here to bring brightness to us all.
“It’s time to embrace the adventurous spirit of the archer and seek out new experiences and challenges,” says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula Platform. “Over the next four weeks, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your horizons and broaden your perspective, whether it’s through travel, learning, or trying new things.” Take that last-minute trip to your local ski mountain, sign up for a pottery class, and say yes to hanging out with a new group of friends. With the vibes of Sagittarius propelling you forward, you’re sure to have a good time.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Beyond being brave and adventurous in your actions, this season can also inspire you to be brave with your words. “Sagittarius shares its wisdom and beliefs by spreading them far and wide,” Stephanie Campos, astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year, tells Refinery29. “Sagittarius isn’t afraid to aim high and disseminate information and its own knowledge and expertise to the masses. ’Tis the season to take a courageous stand and advocate for what you believe in.” Your words and your opinions matter — use them in a way to create positive change in not only your personal life, but the world.
Although Sag Season is often a time to let loose and have fun, this one will be a bit more dramatic than usual. “The sun squares Saturn in Pisces on November 23, hindering our ability to be free, as we try to make changes and evolve,” says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. “Our confidence will be low, but we will get an energetic boost later in the month.”
Campos adds that the square may stir up feelings of isolation and rejection within us, and can even cause some temporary setbacks. “We may also be faced with making important decisions that require sacrifice, commitment, and tending to our responsibilities,” she says.
Another planetary influence we’ll want to take note of during Sagittarius season is the dreamy and confusing energy of Neptune in Pisces, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. “We will feel it at the November 27 full moon, and then between December 11 and December 20,” she says. “Confusion will reign during these days, and we must stay aware that delaying making decisions is our best bet. The information that is being revealed now is either biased or missing an important piece.” It’s important to take this time to focus on ourselves and rest — a chaotic holiday season isn’t good for anyone.
Sagittarius season will also kick off the final Mercury retrograde of 2023 on December 12. “Lasting until January 1, this retrograde of the planet of communication is set to help us review not only our goals, but overall life strategy before we enter 2024,” says Montúfar. “Since Mercury will traverse two signs during this retrograde, first Capricorn and then Sagittarius, it will affect more signs than the normal retrogrades of Mercury.”
Instead of getting caught up in declaring unrealistic goals and resolutions for 2024, Montúfar recommends we use this final era of the year to review, revise, and rethink. Looking back will serve us far more than anxiously looking ahead. So, take these next few weeks to dig deep into what worked for you in 2023 — then, we can move forward into the new year with positivity, hope, and yes, bravery.