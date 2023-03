Saturn Is Back In Pisces After 26 Years & It’s Bringing Major Change

Saturn's move into a new sign will also usher in a new era of Saturn returns , an astrological happening that occurs every 27-ish to 29 years when Saturn returns to the place it was when you were born, ushering in an era of change and transformation. Those who had Saturn in Aquarius will be ending theirs, while those with their Saturn in Pisces will be just beginning this introspective period. If you’re not sure exactly when your Saturn return will begin, use an online calculator like this one . It's nothing to be afraid of, but it is something that you might want to prepare for. Change is coming, and it may just affect your life in a significant way.