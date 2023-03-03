Saturn Is Back In Pisces After 26 Years & It’s Bringing Major Change

There's a vibe shift coming, and it's all thanks to Saturn. The Planet of Karma, Restriction, and Responsibility is making one of its rare moves to a new sign, transforming the ways in which we bring structure and meaning into our lives. On March 7, Saturn will enter dreamy Pisces where it'll stay until February 13, 2026 — and everything is changing.
Saturn moves slowly, taking almost three years to make its way through a sign. So it's new spot in Pisces is kind of a big deal. "Since 2017, Saturn has been moving through Capricorn and Aquarius, which are the two zodiac signs that are ruled by Saturn in ancient astrology," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "Translation: This made our Saturn lessons a little more harsh and intense during this transit, as it's moving through a sign it's very comfortable in and has all the resources it needs to deliver Saturnian lessons and growing pains."
Although Saturn loves structure, Pisces is more about dreaming and creativity, so this astrological happening marks a time when fantasy will intertwine with our reality. "It’s a time in which we can use our artistry in a clever way that defines the changes occurring at the world at large," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. "Glamour with a edginess will be on the runways, as will our desire to use our imagination to create something tangible that will define a generation."
Saturn does not operate at its best in a sign like Pisces, due to their conflicting traits. "Saturn likes structure, boundaries, and a serious attitude," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "Pisces is oceanic, meaning it dislikes boundaries, desires more mobility, and tends to constantly change its mind." While we'll have to deal with these two extremes being at odds with one another for the next three years, there is a positive side: "Saturn’s powers will be somewhat debilitated, which we will all agree we need after six years of tough life lessons," says Montúfar.
We're getting a wake up call here, according to Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "When strict Saturn moves into Pisces, it means that we all get to take off our rose-tinted glasses and take a reality check," she says. "However, this is a good thing since facing reality can be a truly eye-opening experience."
Naskova points out Saturn is all about gradual and stable progression, so we'll be pushed to face our obstacles and level up so we can overcome them for good. "Remember, Saturn is all about working hard and staying persistent, and the transit in Pisces adds perfection and idealism on top of it," she says.
"Since Saturn rules the government, rules, and regulations, we can expect those to change at a global level," says Montúfar. "It's important to note that Saturn will be traveling close to Neptune at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, while Neptune is still in Pisces. This rare connection will instigate the dissolution of the old structures of our society, in favor of creating new ideologies that will eventually lead to newer structures." She notes that this is a theme that first started with the astrology of 2021 and 2022, and is now coming to a head in 2023.
Saturn's move into a new sign will also usher in a new era of Saturn returns, an astrological happening that occurs every 27-ish to 29 years when Saturn returns to the place it was when you were born, ushering in an era of change and transformation. Those who had Saturn in Aquarius will be ending theirs, while those with their Saturn in Pisces will be just beginning this introspective period. If you’re not sure exactly when your Saturn return will begin, use an online calculator like this one. It's nothing to be afraid of, but it is something that you might want to prepare for. Change is coming, and it may just affect your life in a significant way.