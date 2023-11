Sagittarius Season Is Here To Remind You To Live In The Moment

Beyond being brave and adventurous in your actions, this season can also inspire you to be brave with your words. “Sagittarius shares its wisdom and beliefs by spreading them far and wide,” Stephanie Campos , astrologer and author of Seasons of the Zodiac: Love, Magick, and Manifestation Throughout the Astrological Year , tells Refinery29. “Sagittarius isn’t afraid to aim high and disseminate information and its own knowledge and expertise to the masses. ’Tis the season to take a courageous stand and advocate for what you believe in.” Your words and your opinions matter — use them in a way to create positive change in not only your personal life, but the world.