Sagittarius Season Is Here To Remind You To Live In The Moment

Instead of getting caught up in declaring unrealistic goals and resolutions for 2024, Montúfar recommends we use this final era of the year to review, revise, and rethink. Looking back will serve us far more than anxiously looking ahead. So, take these next few weeks to dig deep into what worked for you in 2023 — then, we can move forward into the new year with positivity, hope, and yes, bravery.