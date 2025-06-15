Your Horoscope This Week: June 15 To 21
Cosmic beings, if you’ve been following my work for a while, you’ve probably heard me talk about the 2020 ascension, especially in my article for Refinery29 back in 2020 about what the world could look like by 2032. Now here we are, five years later, and the astrology is catching up to the prophecy. Pluto, the planet of transformation and revolution, oﬃcially entered Aquarius in January 2025, where it will remain until 2044. This is major. Aquarius rules revolution, community, rebellion, and systems designed to benefit the people: think of Bob Marley, Huey P. Newton, Angela Davis, and Alicia Keys. The age of illusions is dissolving and the age of awakening is upon us.
We’re also feeling the rumblings of another generational shift: Uranus, planet of disruption and innovation, is at 28º Taurus, preparing to enter Gemini on July 7th after seven years of shaking up our relationships with money, land, food, and ownership. The final degrees of any Uranus transit bring chaotic revelations — buried truths coming to the surface. This week, expect that energy to intensify. Whether we’re talking about the U.S. government, the humanitarian crisis in Congo or gentrification and housing crises in cities like Los Angeles. This is global, and it’s astrological. The system is revealing itself (and it’s crumbling). Will we look away or lean in?
On June 15th at 10:36am EST, Jupiter in Cancer forms a tense square to Saturn in Aries, bringing tension between our desire for care, community, and safety (Cancer) and the need to uphold boundaries, structures, and discipline (Aries). It’s giving “protect the people at all costs” energy. Jupiter wants to expand love and nurture, and Saturn demands we get serious about how we do it. Whether it’s family drama, government repression, or collective exhaustion, this square asks us: What are you willing to stand for? And what systems do we need to dismantle or rebuild to protect what truly matters?
Then, on June 18th at 11:16 p.m. EST, Jupiter squares Neptune in Aries, creating fog and confusion, but also a deep spiritual reckoning. It’s like the rose-colored glasses finally fall oﬀ and the grief sets in, but so does the resolve. We may feel emotionally raw, even disillusioned, but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless. On the contrary, this square is here to help us get clear about what’s worth fighting for, and what delusions or distractions we must release to live more aligned lives.
Luckily, Mars enters Virgo on June 17th at 4:31 a.m. EST, just in time to bring some much- needed grounding. After weeks of pride-fueled theatrics with Mars in Leo, Mars in Virgo wants us to clean house, quite literally. All signs will be feeling a desire to organize, declutter, simplify, and start fresh. But beware: Mars in Virgo can bring out our inner perfectionist. Don’t get stuck trying to do everything “right.” Do it with intention. Start where you are, and let progress be the new perfection.
Finally, we wrap the week with the Summer Solstice on June 20th at 10:42 p.m. EST, when the Sun enters Cancer. The longest day of the year brings a moment of pause and celebration. Cancer Season is a time of emotional nourishment, family reunions, and ancestral remembrance. We’re being asked to return home: not just physically, but spiritually. What does safety feel like in your body? What communities make you feel loved? This solstice, let your answers guide your next chapter.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This week, Aries, the tension between your inner and outer world becomes impossible to ignore. With Jupiter now in Cancer, activating your sector of home, roots, and emotional security, you may feel a deep urge to create more nurturing and stable foundations. But on June 15th, Jupiter squares Saturn in your sign, which is activating your sector of identity, self-worth, and autonomy. It’s a cosmic tug-of-war: your desire to care for or be cared for clashes with your need to assert your independence.
Whether it’s family, roommates, ancestral ties, or even the concept of “home” itself, this transit asks: where are you overextending emotionally, and what boundaries do you need to fortify? Then on the 18th, Jupiter squares Neptune (also in your sign), making it easy to spiral into self-doubt or guilt. You may wonder, “Am I doing enough?” But this square is not here to shame you, it’s here to help you forgive yourself, soften your inner voice, and reimagine what it means to belong.
Luckily, Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Virgo on June 17th, helping you find focus through functionality. This transit activates your sector of health, work, and daily routines. After the ego-saturated drama of Mars in Leo, you’re ready to tune out the noise and return to the rituals that keep you grounded. It’s giving “clean the house, drink the water, mind your business” energy — not out of avoidance, but as an act of self-respect. If you’ve been avoiding a conversation, a doctor’s visit, or a commitment to your body’s needs, now’s the time to create a plan you’ll actually stick to. Start small and stay consistent.
By the time the sun enters Cancer on June 20th, you’ll feel an emotional softening. Cancer Season activates your sector of roots and family even further, making this solstice a turning point in how you relate to care — both giving and receiving it. There’s power in learning to mother or reparent yourself. There’s power in telling your family what you need, or in creating chosen family where your truth is safe. This solstice, come home to yourself.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week’s astrology hits your soul like a plot twist you felt coming but still weren’t fully prepared for. Jupiter is now in Cancer, activating your communication sector, and on June 15th, it squares Saturn in Aries, which is in your sector of healing, surrender, and the subconscious. This transit may stir up hidden fears or blockages that have lingered unspoken. Maybe a truth you’ve been holding in out of fear of judgment or rejection now wants to be released. Then, Jupiter squares Neptune in Aries on the 18th, making your dreams feel extra vivid or your intuition eerily on point. But be mindful: this isn’t about spiraling into worst-case scenarios or over-explaining yourself to be understood. It’s about trusting that your voice has power, even when it trembles.
When Mars enters Virgo on June 17th, you’ll get a confidence boost in your sector of creativity, romance, and play. If Mars in Leo had you stressing over what others think, Mars in Virgo says: “Cool story, but how do you feel?” Use this transit to reconnect with your inner child. Make art that’s messy and sacred. Say what you mean in love, even if it’s awkward. This Mars transit can help you heal self-doubt that’s kept you playing it safe, especially when it comes to pursuing joy just for joy’s sake.
The solstice arrives June 20th, and Cancer Season oﬃcially begins. For you, Taurus, it’s a cosmic green light to express yourself more freely. Let this be a season of softness and connection — with your audience, your friends, your loved ones, your ancestors. You’ve been listening closely to the universe. Now it’s your turn to respond.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this is the week you’ll realize that your worth isn’t up for debate. With Jupiter now in Cancer lighting up your money and self-esteem zone, you’re being asked to slow down and take stock of what (and who) you give your energy to. The squares to Saturn and Neptune in your career sector may feel like a reality check… maybe that gig you thought would take oﬀ is dragging, or maybe you’re realizing you’ve outgrown your own expectations. Instead of spiraling or overworking yourself to “fix” everything, ask: what actually feels nourishing right now? Your values are evolving, and so is your relationship to success. Let your worthiness lead the way.
Mars enters Virgo on the 17th, charging up your home and family sector for the next six weeks. You might suddenly feel the urge to deep-clean, redecorate, or set stronger boundaries in your personal space. Try not to project your perfectionism onto the people you live with — this Mars transit is more about finding inner order than forcing outer control. Be patient with what needs to shift slowly.
By the time the solstice hits on June 20th, the Sun joins Jupiter in your sector of values and income, oﬃcially kicking oﬀ Cancer Season. This is your cosmic green light to stop downplaying what you bring to the table. Get clear on your financial goals, but also your emotional ones. You don’t have to grind to prove your worth — what’s already inside of you is enough.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, can you feel that? You’re getting the cosmic memo to vibe and thrive. With Jupiter newly in your sign, your self-worth is bubbling up. But this week’s squares to Saturn and Neptune in your romance and creativity sectors may feel like they’re raining on your parade… maybe you’re second-guessing your latest pitch or doubting if that passion project will land right. Instead of spiraling, breathe into it: these growing pains are expanding your creative integrity. You’re learning that even the most authentic ideas can take time to bloom. This is a week to be radically honest with yourself about where fear of failure or rejection may be holding you back from glowing fully. You don’t have to water yourself down to be accepted. You just have to keep showing up.
Mars enters Virgo on June 17th, activating your communication sector. For the next six weeks, the universe is giving you homework: refine the way you speak to yourself. Catch your inner critic mid-sentence and choose compassion instead. You’ll also be more discerning in how and with whom you share your thoughts. This is your season of building mental discipline, whether that’s journaling, working on a manuscript, or finally sending the email you’ve been avoiding.
As Cancer Season begins on June 20th with the solstice, it’s time to take the throne. You’re entering your solar return with a fresh dose of divine authority. Celebrate the journey you’ve been on and get clear about what kind of story you want to write in this next chapter. You’re not who you were last year. Let that be your power.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this is the part of your story where you realize your legacy starts with your inner world. Jupiter in Cancer has entered your sector of rest, healing, and closure, urging you to slow way down. But this week’s squares to Saturn and Neptune in Aries — in your sectors of travel and expansion — might have you feeling major FOMO or restlessness. Maybe plans get delayed, or your desire to “do more” clashes with your soul’s craving to simply be. Instead of pushing past your limits, what if you honored your need to unplug and recalibrate? You’re not lazy… you’re integrating. You’re releasing timelines and embracing divine timing.
Meanwhile, Mars makes its shift out of your sign on the 17th and enters Virgo for the next six weeks, activating your money sector. This earthy transit helps ground you in your worth. Financial discipline gets easier when you’re focused on why you’re doing what you do. Set clearer intentions around your hustle. And if you’ve been afraid to raise your rates or launch something that truly reflects your value — now’s the time.
As the solstice arrives on June 20th and Cancer Season begins, your emotional awareness gets supercharged. You may feel more nostalgic than usual, or find yourself reflecting on what (and who) you’re willing to leave behind. The more you create space for spiritual cleansing, the brighter your solar return season will be next month.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this is the week you’ll remember: just because you can do it all doesn’t mean you should. Jupiter in Cancer lights up your community sector, helping you attract aligned collaborators and friends. But this week’s squares to Saturn and Neptune in your intimacy and relationship zones may expose relational patterns that no longer align with you. Are you overextending yourself to be liked or included? Are you being vague about your own needs to keep the peace? Jupiter is reminding you that boundaries are a love language — especially with yourself.
Meanwhile, Mars enters your sign on June 17th, and that’s big news. For the next six weeks, the Universe is putting you front and center. This transit is about embodied action: the version of you who shows up boldly, unapologetically, and with precision. Just don’t let perfectionism paralyze you. Consistent progress over polish, always.
As the week comes to a close, Cancer Season and the June 20th solstice invite you to soften into connection. You’re being asked to lead with your heart, not just your to-do list. Share your wins, celebrate your people, and let yourself be poured into. You’ve got nothing to prove, just everything to be.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this is the week your inner compass says: pivot. Jupiter in Cancer is elevating your career sector, and big blessings are on their way. But with Jupiter squaring oﬀ with Saturn and Neptune squaring in your health and routine zones, the first thing you may feel is tired. These transits are your cosmic red flag: your body is asking for a new strategy. You don’t need to burn out to succeed. In fact, the more you trust your rhythms and rest intentionally, the clearer your path to purpose becomes.
On the 17th, Mars in Virgo begins its six-week journey through your spirituality and subconscious sector. Expect your dreams (both literal and metaphorical) to become more active. You may want to deepen your rituals or spend more time in solitude. This is your chance to rewire your inner beliefs and dismantle limiting self-talk that’s been on loop for too long.
By the time the solstice arrives and Cancer Season begins on June 20th, you’ll be more aware of what’s worth your energy and what’s just a distraction. Give yourself permission to climb your own ladder — not the one society built for you. Your success story is already being written… make sure it has your name on it.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this is the week you realize expansion doesn’t always look like more — sometimes it looks like truth. With Jupiter now in Cancer, your sector of wisdom, publishing, and long-term vision is activated for the next 13 months. This week, however, Jupiter squares Saturn and Neptune in Aries, which govern your health, work, and wellness. You may feel torn between a deep desire to pursue big dreams and the sobering realization that your daily habits and energy levels don’t yet support them. Instead of spiraling, use this friction as motivation to redesign your systems. You’re not stuck, you’re being recalibrated.
Your planetary ruler Mars enters Virgo on June 17th and activates your community sector, helping you call in more aligned collaborators and friends these next six weeks. But with Mars in this detail-focused earth sign, you’ll also become much more discerning about who and what gets your time. No more fake support systems or draining group chats… this transit empowers you to say no without guilt.
The week ends with the June 20th solstice and start of Cancer Season, which anchor you in spiritual softness. You’ll find yourself reflecting more deeply on your role in the world and how your voice or story could help others. Whether through writing, mentoring, or traveling somewhere you’ve long dreamed of, let your heart guide you into the second half of the year.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, this is the week you realize your heart has its own timeline, and you’re finally catching up to it. Jupiter in Cancer is activating your sector of intimacy, soulmates, and deep emotional transformation. This can feel exhilarating and unsettling — especially with Jupiter forming tense squares to both Saturn and Neptune in your sector of romance, fate, and creativity. You may feel torn between surrendering to a magnetic connection or playing it safe out of fear of disappointment. Childhood wounds or past heartbreaks may resurface, asking to be acknowledged. But this isn’t a test; it’s a reminder that your heart is wiser now. Let it lead with discernment, not defense.
Mars in Virgo begins a six-week activation of your career and legacy sector starting June 17th. This is your time to sharpen your focus and refine your vision for what long- term success looks like. Don’t get caught up in comparisons. Every little step you take now matters more than you know.
Cancer Season begins on June 20th, activating your sector of depth, merging, and outside resources. You’re being pulled inward this season — into healing, pleasure, and release. Let the solstice mark the shedding of self-sabotage and the welcoming of emotional reciprocity.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this is the week you realize commitment is more than showing up… it’s being seen. Jupiter in Cancer is spotlighting your relationship sector, and the squares it forms to Saturn and Neptune in your sector of home and roots might bring up generational wounds or family patterns you’ve outgrown. You may be grappling with where your loyalty lies, with who you’ve been, or with who you’re becoming. If you’re partnered, conversations around safety, space, and emotional labor could arise. If you’re single, this is about breaking free from unconscious scripts about who you should love versus who truly feels like home.
Mars in Virgo enters your travel and exploration sector on June 17th, bringing six weeks of clarity about what lights your fire. You’re craving more meaning right now… not just in your career, but in your everyday experiences. Let curiosity gently guide you.
With the sun entering Cancer on June 20th, relationship energy deepens even further. Whether you’re calling in new love or recommitting to yourself, this solstice is about emotional integrity. No more performing, Capricorn. Focus on cultivating presence.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this is the week you realize burnout is not a badge of honor — it’s a sign to pause. Jupiter is in Cancer now, supercharging your sector of health, work, and daily rhythms. But this week, it forms two sharp squares to both Saturn and Neptune in your sector of communication, information, and tech. You might feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of messages, tasks, or mental chatter. It’s time to unplug from the chaos and refocus on the essentials. Don’t believe every critical thought your mind throws at you, especially if it’s rooted in scarcity or urgency. Prioritize your mental peace.
On June 17th, Mars enters Virgo, activating your sector of emotional depth, sex, and transformation. This six-week period invites you to take your power back — not through force, but through strategic boundaries and honest self-inquiry. If it’s not growing you, it’s draining you.
Cancer Season begins on June 20th, encouraging you to build new routines that support your nervous system. This solstice reminds you that caring for your body is spiritual work. Slow it all the way down as the week comes to a close, and be intentional about what you’d like the second half of 2025 to look and feel like.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this is the week you realize that your worth is not up for negotiation, no matter who’s watching. With your ruler Jupiter now in Cancer lighting up your sector of joy, creativity, and romance, you’re being asked to let yourself shine, even when it feels vulnerable. But Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune in your sector of money, security, and values may stir up insecurities around being “too much” or not enough. You might be reevaluating how you price your work, how you advocate for your needs, or how you speak about your talents. This tension isn’t here to break you — it’s here to help you claim your space louder and prouder.
Mars enters your opposite sign of Virgo on June 17th, sparking six weeks of energy in your relationship sector. You’ll crave more clarity and structure in your partnerships — whether business or personal. It’s a good time to co-create something beautiful, but only if it’s mutual, and if you allow yourself to pace yourself instead of rushing into it.
The solstice on June 20th opens the door to even more heart-centered expression as Cancer Season begins. As the week comes to and end, make room for more play, more softness, more joy, Pisces. You don’t have to earn your happiness — you just have to consistently let it in without trying to make it last forever.
