Mars In Leo Is Here — & You’re About To Be Tested

Now that we survived Mars retrograde, the planet of action is coming back one more time to the sign of Leo, just to test us. From April 18th to June 17th, Mars will be fired up in Leo, backtracking to the energy of November 3rd, 2024 to January 6th, 2025 (note that the retrograde began on December 6th, 2024 and lasted until February 23rd). As we move ahead with the cosmos, we’ll be able to embrace the vibes Mars in Leo through a set of fresh eyes. Get ready to roar!
Mars’ moonwalk has made us all uncertain about the next steps. It even pushed repressed feelings to the forefront of our hearts. Sometimes we let them out and at other moments, we held them in and chose a passive approach. Mars retrograde in Leo made an opposition to Pluto in Aquarius on January 3rd, and will manifest the aspect at the same degrees on April 26th, bringing back the same issues and power struggles. As Mars is now direct, we’ll be addressing the same circumstances with a new perspective and approach.
Mars in Leo embraces life with full force. It doesn’t hold back. Challenges are accepted and obstacles are broken down during this transit. The reason is that the zodiac sign Leo embraces everything with open arms: the good, the bad, and the ugly. With Mars adding excitement to the fiery and fierce force of Leo, we won’t temper our enthusiasm. Curiosity will motivate us to take action and assess matters and we will use our emotions to propel us into understanding situations (as long as it remains interesting).
Mars in Leo likes to explore and dominate in the boudoir, if you're interested. The astrological placement leads with confidence and generosity, so reciprocation is key. But don’t ignore the need for applause. Mars in Leo will appreciate the attention and adoration. This ego-driven attitude can be both lovable and intense.
On the flipside, Mars in Leo can have difficulty with intimacy. It is showy and dramatic, but has trouble letting people in and exposing its raw self to them. Mars in Leo is protective and proud, which can be seen as problematic in relationships. It definitely wants to be free and romantic on its terms — as long as it has the guidance and support from those it cares about.
Regarding work, Mars in Leo aims to rule the world. Seriously though, it sets its sights on a goal and hopes to accomplish. Nothing is ever good enough, and the grass is always greener because Mars in Leo is in it to win it. Who wants to share a curtain call when they can take centre stage? You guessed right, Mars in Leo loves to take the spotlight with a gold trophy in either hand.
This time around, Mars in Leo is helping us evolve and transform. Listening to our innermost visions will give us the inspiration to ignite our dreams. When we feel stuck in the mud, it’ll be gratifying to know that we can make anything we are passionate about a reality. All we have to do is believe in ourselves, have patience, and trust the process.
Key dates for Mars in Leo’s journey:
April 18th: Mars moves back into Leo, retracing the energy from November 3rd, 2024 to January 6th and beyond.
April 19th: Mars in Leo aspects Neptune in Aries, making us feel lethargic and unsure of the future.
April 20th: Mars in Leo squares the sun in Taurus, creating turmoil with our ego, leading to confrontations.
April 26th: Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius evoking jealousy, insecurity, and change.
May 18th: Mars in Leo links up with Mercury in Taurus, urging us to speak our truths.
May 22nd: Mars in Leo trines Venus in Aries, giving us the gusto to reach out and connect to others.
June 15th: Mars in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus, instigating personal and societal growth.
