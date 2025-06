For The First Time In Nearly 12 Years, Jupiter In Cancer Is Here

It's time for us to tap into our intuition and to embrace our empathetic nature . Caring will come naturally to us all, allowing us to look after our loved ones and receive affection in return. The caveat is that we may give too much away to those who are undeserving. Knowing when to hold in the energy is key to avoiding feeling as though we're being taken for granted. We should make sure that our loving cup is full first and then see how we can replenish others. Remember that the crab has a protective shell and lets minimal people into its world, so choosing to interacting with a select few is essential to our well-being.