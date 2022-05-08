Our relationship continued to grow as I became an adult. In mid-2021, several months into the pandemic, my mother and I moved in with my grandmother and Tía Gloria. What had been a house of two women for years quickly became a home of four. I treasure those seven months of my life, our matriarchal living quarters, where Abue, as usual, reigned at the centre. In some ways, our roles reversed. I began cooking for her, counting her pills each morning, helping her shower and sit at the table, and fetching the mail. Similarly, I helped my Tía Gloria clean and gave my mother massages, made sure she ate, and slept next to her at night. I wanted to take care of the women who had once taken care of me, who were still taking care of me through unsolicited stories and life lessons even when I wasn’t placing my problems at their feet. I longed to learn the kind of love that makes a house a home.