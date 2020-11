To Celebrate El Día De Muertos, I Had To Process My Grief First

I did not know what grief was for a very long time. However, at a young age, I understood that people who were once a part of my life would one day suddenly be gone. My grandfather passed away when I was four years old. He was strong and full of life. When we went over to his house, he had a special corner in his closet filled with candy just for me that he called my tiendita (little shop).When the time came, I don't remember being told my grandpa had passed away. When you're young, your parents might have trouble finding the right words to explain why, all of a sudden, someone is gone — but as I grew older, I came to understand. I realised my grandfather was no longer available for Sunday barbacoa (our family tradition of eating meat slow-roasted over an open fire), and we stopped visiting his home during the holidays or weekdays. A little before his house was sold, I spent time there missing my grandpa's presence. His memories lingered, but I knew he would never come back to me physically.