The Best Día De Los Muertos Looks From Celebs This Year

This past Saturday marked the end of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday intended to honor deceased relatives. The three-day celebration includes festivals, graveside vigils, and painting your face in the style of La Catrina, a skeleton that carries political and cultural significance in Mexican culture.
The face-painting tradition, which was born in Mexico, eventually made its way all over the world and is now often referred to as "sugar skull" makeup, a name that actually references the small, decorated skull heads, called calaveras de azúcar, that are are made from granulated white sugar and adorn the traditional altars in Mexican homes to honor passed loves ones.
This year, celebrities and influencers took to the streets in their own variations of La Catrina (or sugar skull) makeup. From Camila Cabello to Desi Perkins, check out the gorgeous Día de los Muertos makeup looks, ahead.