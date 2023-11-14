What If My Love Language Is All Of Them?

My quiz results were: “quality time” in top spot, with eight counts; “receiving gifts” had seven, “words of affirmation” had six, “physical touch” had five and “acts of service” had four. Safe to say, there wasn’t much in it. Interestingly, I took the online quiz a few days later and quality time came out on top again — but I’m not sold by the idea that quality time is my primary way of expressing love. It’s not that it’s unimportant to me — it’s hugely important. But then so are all the other love languages. I feel these quizzes are much less about the answers, and much more about how easily you can fill in the questions. I had to put something each time, so I did — but I was torn between the two options for nearly every question. It never felt right to elevate one mode of showing love above another. I want to give equal weight to all of them.