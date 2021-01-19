From Star Signs To Myers-Briggs: Why Are We So Obsessed With Compatibility Tests?

I’m with Amber – I love doing these kinds of tests to get to know myself more than anything. When I found out that my love language is 'words of affirmation', I realised just how much I was fixated on people expressing their feelings to me verbally, while completely missing the other ways they showed they cared. It helped me to stop being so anxious and in constant need of verbal reassurance once my eyes were opened to the fact that love can be expressed through things like quality time or physical touch. While I would never rule out pursuing a relationship with someone with, say, a Myers-Briggs type that clashes with my own (ENFJ, if you're interested), these tests are valuable in that they help me to understand my shortcomings and learn what I need to work on.