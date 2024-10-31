Mars Is In Leo & We’re Feeling Ourselves Way More Than Usual

Mars in Leo is here and it’s going to shake up our lives until the last days of spring 2025. Let’s bring back thirst traps and the days of TMI as we overshare, over-post and over-feel our way through the next several months. The heat is on!
Curious as to why Mars will be in Leo for so long? Mars enters Leo on November 3. It will begin the retrograde on December 6 in Leo, returning to the sign Cancer on January 6, 2025. Mars turns direct on February 23, 2025 and remains in Cancer until April 18, 2025. From April 18 to June 17, 2025, Mars will again be in Leo. This retrograde vortex will be exhausting and annoying so don’t stir the cauldron; instead, focus on yourself.
Yes, confidence is a fantastic attribute but too much bravado is not the best look. We must know how to insert and assert our confidence when it counts. Although some of us may not reach fever pitch, feeling ourselves and being vain can create issues within our relationships. No one likes a person who makes everything all about them and takes center stage at every given moment. We’re not saying you should downplay your greatness. Just don’t brag about how fantastic life is around those who aren’t at your level of excellence.
While confidence is high, our emotions might also be spinning around. Mars in Leo seeks attention 24/7. Try to understand that you can’t get your fill of TLC every second and make sure you allow other people to express themselves, too. However, don’t do the heavy lifting for them. Your friends, crush, family and loved ones should never make you question yourself. But if they are, carefully assess the situation before creating drama. Let them explain themselves before bringing the theatrics to the table. Be direct and problem-solve in a respectful and chill manner.
The same applies to love bombing. If you’re in the mood for romance or a hookup, send one flirty message rather than a series of more intense ones. Less is more, even though we might think more is better. Mars in Leo enjoys game-playing in heart matters. This astrological placement isn’t averse to sexting for hours and then ghosting for a day or two. Mars in Leo gets turned on by the emotional roller coaster but don’t push it to the extreme.
When the lion gets mad, it roars. Keeping our tempers in check will be challenging and our patience will be tested. Mars in Leo doesn’t wait. The ruler of the forest is used to being served and cared for first. We live in a world where that isn’t always possible (although it would be nice if it was). Be self-aware enough to know when you’re being a brat. That way, you won’t cause arguments or give yourself a bad reputation for being demanding. Save the divadom for home and try to be a class act publicly. Let your fans enjoy the fearless show you’re putting on.
The good news is that we will have the strength and stamina to venture into new territory. Nothing will stand in the way of our success. No one can stop us as we take bold leaps towards our goals. Can’t stop, won’t stop!
Key Dates
November 3, 2024 and April 18, 2025: Mars enters Leo, pushing us to win every endeavor at all costs.
November 23, 2024 and January 5, 2025: Mars in Leo harmonizes with the Nodes of Destiny, urging us to embrace our passions.
December 6, 2024: Mars retrograde begins in Leo, burning out the fire within.
January 3 and April 26, 2025: Mars in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius, escalating power struggles with others.
February 23, 2025: Mars retrograde ends in Cancer, allowing us to move forward.
April 19, 2025: Mars in Leo trines Neptune in Aries, temporarily holding us back from achieving our goals.
June 15, 2025: Mars in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus, expanding our horizons with novel ideas.