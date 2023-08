Four Thirst Trap Essentials You Need In Your Closet

Short-shorts, hotpants, coochie cutters — these impractical bottoms go by many names, but no matter what you call them, we all know them as the original thirst-inducing clothing item. They’ve been around for ages, but as the years go by, we continue to push the limits of how short shorts can get. (After all, a little bit of cheek never hurts anybody.) As of late, men have started being praised for showing off their thighs in “ hoochie daddy shorts ,” but the style has most commonly been attributed to women’s fashion. Thankfully, short-shorts are now for everyone, and it’s not uncommon to see people of all genders rocking pairs that are no longer than three to five inches in various fabrics like denim, leather, and sweatsuit material. Short-shorts are easily the quintessential thirst item if you're seeking to turn heads when you walk down the street.