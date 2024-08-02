Mercury retrograde IS brat! This August, we’ll have no choice but to embrace the chaos. Mercury’s slowdown is giving the ick to our summertime vibe, causing friction on Earth with miscommunications, travel mishaps and technological meltdowns.
Let’s travel back to July 17, when Mercury began moving through the pre-retrograde zone. What was going on from July 17 to August 5? What situations and relationships were you dealing with? That is the story you'll work through during Mercury's planetary retrograde. If you got it wrong the first time (during the pre-retroshade), you'll have several more passes to make it right.
Mercury retrograde commences on August 5 in Virgo and it’ll be a moment when we begin to overthink issues and become nauseated. Virgo is Mercury’s home sign and when it’s in residence we get super analytical and obsess over matters. However, the retrograde heightens this energy from August 5 to 14 because our minds will be erratic, thinking a million thoughts per second. We’ll desire perfect communication, which clearly won't happen. Take time to process your words before speaking. Also, it’s advisable to double-check your texts, DMs and emails before sending them out to avoid issues.
Mercury in Virgo isn’t known for bringing tantrums or theatrics to our lives. This astrological placement is easygoing and even-tempered. These sentiments are off during the first nine days of Mercury’s moonwalk, as we’ll be a little moodier and have no chill. Defenses will be up and we won't want to compromise in arguments. Expect to get side-eye or low-key snickering from people who disagree with us.
When Mercury retrograde and Venus in Virgo unite on August 7, we may hear from a former flame or choose to do a deep dive on their social media to get the tea on their lives. Try not to let jealousy or insecurities make you feel a certain way. Trust that you're better without them. But if you’re looking for a hookup with no strings attached or to get closure, August 7 is the best time to shoot your shot.
Confrontations won’t start until Mercury retrograde backtracks into Leo, from August 14 to 28, when we can expect to see peak messiness and drama — the last two weeks of Mercury retrograde shift the planet in back gear to Leo. Mercury in Leo is traditionally very bold, loud and unapologetic. When retrograde, the planet of communication is fired up and ready to roar. Not only will we express ourselves with intensity but we won't hold back on anything we feel, which could be a problem in situations where that behavior is unacceptable, like at work or in group dynamics. Tempering our emotions will be challenging, especially if we aren't getting what we want when we ask for it. Think Elle Woods before law school.
August 18 is an ideal day to get our lives back on track as the sun and Mercury retrograde connect, allowing us to gain clarity, make commitments and discuss the future. Plus, we can have fun by embracing our inner child and healing the past. Don't be shy about being the main character in your life. Do you, baby! The caveat is that Uranus in Taurus might bring anxiety to our minds and tension to our routines, as unexpected events can throw us off balance. It may be hard to put your claws away; however, you might find that you get better results with kindness. Use your charm and swagger to get your way rather than asserting yourself with vigor.
Don't dream the retrograde is over on August 28! We still have the post-retrograde phase (aka retroshade) to get through. The shadow lasts until September 11 so we’ll have time to sort through the melodramas that occurred in the past several weeks for a third time. Funnnnn! (Insert sarcasm.)
Remember, Mercury retrograde can be beneficial if you choose to use it to your advantage. Revisit, reassess, reconsider and re-evaluate the past with the intention to complete projects and to heal the heart. Use this time to re-evolve your life. As always, be kind to others and yourselves.