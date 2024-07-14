Your Horoscope This Week: July 14 To 20

This final week of Cancer season is all about reimagining our current circumstances while maintaining a sense of groundedness and realism in our lives. The Capricorn full moon (the second consecutive one we’ve experienced this year) will strike on the 21st so we’re also building up to a major release of energy and tension from the past six months. You’ll flow through this week with a keen awareness that your life is on the precipice of great change. The key to withstanding life’s uncertainties is to do your best not to take yourself or life too seriously. Everything is cyclical, and everything is always changing.
But how to trust that change? How to have faith in the unknown? Those are the questions that come to mind this week. All zodiac signs would benefit from not overthinking these questions but rather allowing our instincts to guide us toward the correct answers. Think back to all the times in your life when you thought you couldn’t keep going but you found a way through the struggle. You rose from your ashes. Lean on the courage of your past self, with the help of Saturn retrograde in Pisces, and pull yourself up whenever you feel overwhelmed. You’re almost on the other side. And once Leo season begins next week, the sun will shine again.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This final week of Cancer season will feel more fiery and energetic than previous weeks due to the fact that both Mercury and Venus are in Leo, activating your sector of fate, fun and creativity. You’ll be in the mood to party, flirt and express your creativity in bold ways. Let yourself explore the full spectrum of emotions and let them out in ways that may not immediately feel familiar to you. For many Aries placements, having a cry sesh sometime this week (even if it’s tears of joy) will feel quite therapeutic.
Keep in mind that with both Saturn and Neptune currently retrograde in Pisces, your sector of healing and spirituality is centralized, making you feel more vulnerable than you’re used to. Fortunately, your ruler Mars enters Gemini on the 20th, lighting up your sector of communication and creativity for the next six weeks, meaning that you won’t be stuck in your feels interminably.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’re experiencing the final week of Mars traveling through your sign so if there’s an opportunity you’ve been wanting to apply for or a project you’ve been planning to launch, this is the time to take the leap, especially if you don’t feel 100% ready to do so. You’ve had the past five weeks to prep your big splash and it’s important to take advantage of Mercury’s direct position in Leo — as well as your ruler Venus’ transit through Leo — and go after what really lights you up. Allow yourself to be both a work in progress and a masterpiece.
On the 20th, Mars bids adieu to your sign and enters Gemini for the next six weeks. This is good news for you financially, Taurus. Mars’ transit in Gemini inspires you to be more innovative and open-minded when it comes to how to boost your income in the second half of the year. The truth is, if you want your life to feel and look different, you have to be brave enough to make different decisions. The choice is yours.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your ruler Mercury is spending its final days in Leo (although it’ll re-enter Leo once Mercury retrograde begins next month) and with Venus now in Leo for four weeks, your sector of communication and creativity comes under focus. In what ways can you put yourself out there more consistently and with greater courage? Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is in Gemini so this is not the time to play small. It’s the time to shine like you’ve never shone before — even if it blinds people around you. Let them wear sunglasses if they need to.
On the 20th, you may suddenly feel like it’s Gemini season all over again as Mars, the planet of action, shifts into your sign for the next six weeks. When Mars is in Gemini, what you think about and pursue comes to you with greater ease. The key is not to think too much about what you want — simply act as if it’s already yours. Step into the energetic frequency of that which you desire and Mars will take care of the rest.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, enjoy every moment of the sun’s final week in your sign. Reflect on how much you’ve grown ever since your annual new moon took place the first week of July. Chances are, many of the intentions you set within 10 days of July 5 are starting to come to fruition. Take time to celebrate your manifestation abilities — they’re only going to get better from this point on. And it’s essential that you accept the blessings life’s sending your way — you deserve them.
With Mars, the planet of action, entering Gemini on the 20th, your sector of spirituality and closure is activated for a six-week stretch. You may suddenly feel more sleepy than usual so spend this weekend relaxing rather than saying yes to too many activities. Your true friends won’t take your need for solitude personally — they’ll encourage it.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, your birthday season begins next week and you’re likely to find yourself in prep mode during these final days of Cancer season. Having Venus now in your sign until August 4 has provided you with a sneak peek of what Leo season has in store. It’s a time of great expansion but also regeneration due to Pluto, the planet of transformation, currently being retrograde in your opposite sign of Aquarius, activating your sector of partnership.
This week, reflect on how you can lean on your most intimate connections to realign yourself with your most urgent desires. Having a heart-to-heart with someone who accepts you for who you are may be exactly what you need to feel connected to your purpose — there’s no need to try to figure everything out on your own. Now that we’re in the Age of Aquarius, your mission is to release the need to be hyper-independent and instead deepen your trust in your community.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your money sector is currently lit up by Mercury and Venus’ presence in Leo in your sector of finance and self-esteem. Now isn’t the time to fear financial conversations but rather to increase your confidence when it comes to your financial literacy. You may have been so busy scrutinizing different options financially that you didn’t take any significant action towards finding investment paths that are aligned with your values. This is your chance to take greater leaps of faith when it comes to calling in the wealth you’re ready to grow, maintain, multiply and sustain.
But at the same time, don’t try to change your life overnight. Keep in mind that we’re nearing the pre-shadow period of Mercury retrograde, which begins on August 4. Combined with the fact that Mars enters your fellow Mercury-ruled sign of Gemini on the 20th, your mind and body may feel restless this weekend. It’s an ideal time to find a physical activity that helps you blow off steam, whether it’s kickboxing or power walking around your neighborhood. The key is not to remain stagnant.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, now that your ruler Venus is in Leo for the next three and a half weeks, you may be in the mood to go out with friends and let loose. If you were taking your life too seriously during Venus’ transit through Cancer, the universe is giving you a break from all the hustling and reminding you of the power of trusting your inner child to lead the way and provide you with what’s necessary for your soul to feel most alive. Pursue that. Prioritize that. Trust that.
This Saturday, Mars enters your fellow air sign of Gemini for a six-week stretch. Your career will benefit most from this transit, particularly if you’ve been in a rut lately and want to switch things up. Mars in Gemini harmoniously aligns with the North Node in your sign, which means if you trust yourself and take leaps of faith during this transit, you’ll be aligned with the career path that feels most stimulating and rewarding to you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, so much is changing at once, within and around you. This final week of Cancer season, take a breather from your to-do list and prioritize rest, relaxation and meditation. Your body is craving a major reset as we approach Sunday’s Capricorn full moon in your communication sector. Yes, there are many exciting projects you’ve been working on but it’s best to release them when you’re at your optimal health rather than feeling burnt out or exhausted. Prioritize consistently tending to your body and spirit’s needs and the rest will fall into place.
Once Mars enters Gemini on the 20th, you’ll feel drawn to collaborating with people who understand and support your vision, while peacefully distancing yourself from people who pretend to be supporters but are actually praying for your downfall. This can be a very fruitful and rewarding time for you, Scorpio — your mission during this expansive transit is to protect your energy and remain focused on the bigger picture.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, as we approach Sunday’s Capricorn full moon, money and strategic financial investment is likely to be on your mind. The key is to find ways to do less and make more (in a non-exploitative way). You may be in the mood to brainstorm passive income streams you can tap into or increase in the coming weeks.
If you get struck with sudden inspiration and can’t stop thinking of a certain idea, trust it; the final week of Cancer season is activating your sector of depth, merging and outside resources. You may have an auspicious meeting with a potential partner or collaborator this week which completely changes the trajectory of your financial journey. Express gratitude for this miracle ahead of its manifestation.
Mars shifts out of Cancer on the 20th and enters your opposite sign of Gemini for six weeks. This is an ideal time to go on dates — with friends, lovers or a combination of both. People from your past may also re-emerge during Mars in Gemini, particularly since Saturn and Neptune are both retrograde. Cultivate discernment as you decide who to keep in and keep out of your orbit.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Cap, as we approach Sunday’s blue moon in your sign (a blue moon is when we experience two consecutive full moons in the same sign, as we will on the 21st), you’re in the mood to let go of non-essentials and paralyzing, limiting beliefs. This process of purging can occur with greater ease than you realize during this final week of Cancer season. Take part in healing water release rituals such as visualizing all your burdens being washed away down the sink whenever you’re taking a shower and cleansing yourself. You’ll feel yourself getting lighter through this process.
Speaking of lightness, once Mars shifts out of Taurus and enters Gemini on the 20th for the next six weeks, you may have to adjust to the less serious astrological energy in the cosmos. This is the universe’s way of reminding you that your life shouldn’t only be geared towards work and productivity. Even if it is, you should view your work more like play and experiment with innovative ways of getting things done rather than staying stuck in the same old routine.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this final week of Cancer season will help you fine-tune your wellness routine by reminding you that health is the ultimate form of wealth. Listen to the cues your body is sending your way this week, particularly when it comes to ailments or feelings of stress or anxiety that may be coming over you. This is a sign that your body wants you to slow down, particularly since Saturn, one of your planetary rulers, is currently retrograde in Pisces, activating your sector of security. For you to feel emotionally secure, you need to make sure you’re trusting your instincts and tending to your psychological needs.
Love and intimacy are also on your mind this week as Venus spends its first full week in your opposite sign of Leo. This energy magnetizes people toward you but remember that you’re the one with the power to decide who gets to be part of your inner circle and who you’d rather remain out of it. Being selective with your energy and resources is the name of the game.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, enjoy the final days of the sun traveling through your fellow water sign of Cancer. This season’s energy has helped you have more fun while also allowing you to remain in your cocoon. If you’ve been falling in love these past few weeks, things are only going to feel more passionate and romantic this week, especially now that Venus, the planet of love, is in Leo. But if you’re getting out of a relationship or debating whether to give someone another chance, be aware that with both Neptune and Saturn retrograde in your sign, you may not be seeing everyone clearly. We’re also in Mercury retrograde’s pre-shadow period so it’s best to pace yourself rather than make impulsive romantic decisions.
Mars’ entrance into Gemini on Saturday is an invitation to get closer to your family — either your actual fam or your chosen one. This six-week transit through a fellow mutable sign is also an invitation to let go of grudges and forgive people you may be consciously or unconsciously resenting, as this will free space up in your psyche for you to feel and experience new emotions and healthier relationships. View Mars in Gemini as an invitation to start fresh with a clean slate. The person you were last week is not who you are today.