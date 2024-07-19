It’s Leo Season! Shake Off That Inhibition & Step Into Your Power

The fearless and proud lion roars amid summer and the beginning of Leo season. From July 22 to August 22, the heat is on as our passions will rise to a feverish pitch during this fiery time of the year. It’s a moment when we’ll want to ignite the flame within and excel at everything we do.
Typically, Leo season is a time of romance, power and self-expression. As one of the more creative signs of the zodiac, Leo is known to have a fun and exciting outlook on life, be highly artistic and bring a striking, over-the-top vibe to our being. In the essence of Leo season, we will feel uninhibited and accessible, allowing us to step into our true selves. We are not hiding anything from others, and being more accountable for our actions. We are letting our innermost sentiments be known and seen without holding back.
The core theme of Leo season is to love oneself unconditionally. Stepping into our power may be challenging for some but it will be enlightening as the month progresses. The days of being a wallflower and voiceless member of the pack are over — this is our time to shine as bright as the sun and step into the limelight. It’s our turn to be the main character in our lives and launch challenging projects, relationships or any critical endeavors we are working on. Don’t be shy about posting a thirst trap on social media; radiate positive comments. This is our time to glow up. Let the confidence and positivity in.
The zodiac sign Leo is associated with the Strength tarot card. The Major Arcana card in most decks depicts a woman and a lion. Upon her head is the infinity symbol, representing spiritual authority and awareness. The lion is meant to depict earthly yearnings and desires. The soulful woman can control the lion, showing that we can take charge of our emotions if we use our energy correctly. The lesson is not to abuse one’s power but to harness the internal energy to attain our goals. The same philosophy can be applied to the fifth house of the zodiac wheel, which is connected to the sign Leo. We can utilize our gifts, talents and attributes correctly if we apply ourselves correctly.
This year, Leo season is going to be chaotic. If you're longing to have a “brat” summer, you're in luck. Mercury's planetary moonwalk commences in Virgo on August 5 and dips back to Leo on August 14. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde ends on August 28. But the drama it'll bring from miscommunication could leave scars if we lean into the theatrics and don't deal with issues sympathetically. Embracing the higher vibration of the zodiac sign, which includes generosity, kindness and purity of heart, we’ll be able to excel in all we do.
August 19’s blue moon in Aquarius occurs the same day as the tense aspect between Jupiter in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Pisces occurs. Frustrations will escalate due to the uncertainty surrounding our future. The best way to deal with the fraught energy is to do grounding work to find our place in the world without overthinking and going to emotional extremes.
The added pressure of Uranus in Taurus applying a square to the sun during Leo season brings surprises and plot twists that will make our heads spin. Words of advice: Don’t resist change. Filter it in slowly and move at your speed when making important choices that can affect your life. Think things through thoroughly before jumping into a decision and commitment.
Leo season is a time to fearlessly tackle issues from the past and understand how to make light of such matters. As always, putting our needs first and extending TLC to ourselves is crucial. The more compassion we give to ourselves, the easier it will be to move towards greatness. Float like a butterfly, roar like a lion and don’t sting like a bee.
Important Astrological Dates In Leo Season
July 22: The sun enters Leo, bringing passion and excitement.
July 25: Mercury enters Virgo, making communication concise and direct.
August 4: The new moon in Leo urges us to reach for the stars and lean into our dreams.
August 5: Mercury retrograde commences in Virgo and ends on August 28. This is a moment of reflection and contemplation.
August 14: Mercury retrograde re-enters Leo, urging us to re-evaluate our decisions and actions from two weeks ago.
August 19: The blue moon in Aquarius occurs, shedding light on our goals and emotions.