Jupiter Retrograde Will Make You Question Everything

When the most reputable, most supersized planet in the solar system starts its retrograde journey, the effects are felt intensely on Earth. As the philosophical, truth-bombing, righteous, intellectual planet Jupiter starts moonwalking in the sign of Gemini, we will crank up the desire for optimism and responsibility. When Jupiter is chugging along in direct motion, it inspires and motivates us to do great things; however, its backspin might bring hesitation in asserting our wisdom and authority into matters because we are insecure in our assessments. The embrace of YOLO declines and we begin to take a more cautious approach to situations and relationships.
Since Jupiter entered chatty Gemini on May 25, there has been a shift in how we process information. Social media and messy celebrity drama have taken up more room in our lives. In the news media and the wider world we should look for truth and realness. Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, the facilitator of news, and Jupiter is always looking to fact-check all of Mercury’s stories. No rock will be left unturned: We long to find knowledge and wisdom.
We will question both situations and partnerships when Jupiter begins its retrograde journey on October 9 (the retrograde will last until February 4, 2025). Instead of applying logic to matters, we will try to tune into our intuition in order to assess them. Unfortunately, this can lead to us finding a lot of misinformation. Sometimes our gut feelings may not be 100% accurate. Sometimes hunches can lead to dead ends. Therefore, we should take thought-out risks as we make decisions.
The world at large will begin to question societal rules. Governments can feel out of touch with the masses, and Jupiter’s backward spin might try to bring radical change to ensure that our future is protected and to bring forth order and progress. Jupiter's retrograde might cause havoc with our travel plans as Jupiter is the global planet that connects us to others. Mercury is responsible for ensuring we arrive at our destinations — the combination of Jupiter and Gemini could mean significant delays. Regardless of how it happens, make sure that you give yourself enough time to prepare for such matters. Having a backup plan is essential to avoid mishaps and to ensure that you're on track.
When Mercury begins its retrograde journey in Sagittarius from November 25 to December 15, we will feel extreme effects from Jupiter's moonwalk. There will be a lot of challenges ahead as we navigate the energy. Finding honesty and sincerity will be challenging but if we have faith in ourselves and others to do the right thing, we can trust those we care about. With these two retrogrades intensifying each other due to their opposition in the sky, we must trust the process.
Another intense astrological event occurs on December 24, when Jupiter retrograde squares off with Saturn in Pisces for a second time. The first time these planets interacted in 2024 was on August 19. They are coming together again, bringing ambiguity, uncertainty and frustration our way — right in time for the holidays. Now is the time to reflect upon our goals for the new year and ensure we are on the right path. We are given another opportunity to make the right choices for ourselves so use this time to your advantage.
Jupiter retrograde’s influence on our lives can help us evolve. We must be willing and want to jump into a new state of being. Using this time to reassess our plans and to understand our past is essential for our personal growth. Remember, this could be a lucky time if we use it as a cosmic tool to help us comprehend our thoughts and emotions.