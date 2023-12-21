How To Manifest Your 2024 Goals, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Manifestation is the conscious act of putting energy and effort into attaining a goal. By setting intentions, which is the objective you want to bring into your life, you are manifesting your passions. If you want to make it a vocal and meaningful part of your life — you can. Believing in yourself and aspirations is the first step. Be honest and concise in your thinking. Within time, you’ll see your hopes begin to grow and blossom.
Aries
You want to expand your friendship circle this year, but are shy in putting yourself out there to meet people. Having an open heart will bring people towards you. A great way to bring fresh energy into your life is to get out of your comfort zone and attend events in your local community or virtual meetings where you can connect with like-minded individuals. Be patient while these relationships are evolving and give them room to grow. Do not jump into anything fast. Take your time to connect on an individual basis and see if your interests align IRL.
Taurus
With Jupiter (this transit ends May 25) and Uranus in connection with your sun in 2024, you are wanting to break free of the mundane constraints holding you back from transforming. Your search for autonomy will encourage you to travel. To visit the places you long to see, make a tangible or virtual scrapbook with photos of countries you long to explore and experiences you would love to have. You can also make journal entries that explain why it’s essential you travel there. As long as you have a valid passport and a camera to create memories, the world is your oyster.
Gemini
Expansive and wise, planet Jupiter starts galvanizing your sun on May 25. The Venus Star Point (the annual conjunction of the sun and Venus) aligns with your sun on June 4 too. These planetary aspects are enhancing your popularity and you should use your fame for good. Manifest peace by promoting helpful ways for people to unite over mutual causes. Use your voice to make a difference in the world for the better. Share social media posts that get the word out about the matters, organizations, and beliefs that mean the most to you.
Cancer
You are longing to be a better version of yourself. The first step in connecting with your higher self is to let go of negativity, excess baggage, and to give forgiveness to those who’ve upset you in the past. This will feel like a huge weight off your shoulders. Then you can practice gratitude and appreciation for the splendor you have in your life. Writing a letter to the universe and stating what you want to leave behind in the new year will open you up to new possibilities because you're creating more space in your heart for them.
Leo
Manifesting creativity goes hand in hand with having a positive outlook on life. You have some internal roadblocks that are keeping you from attaining notoriety and using your artistry. Listen to music when you’re doing everyday activities and errands. You might find inspiration in the tunes and lyrics. Trying new foods and flavors will expand your horizons too. Most importantly, get some fresh air. Sit on a bench in the park and breathe in the natural environment and let the sunlight energize your senses. Being clear minded will help bring your talents to the forefront of your mind and heart.
Virgo
As one of the hardest working signs of the zodiac, you give your all and then some to your career. But, you aren’t getting the pay out you deserve for your efforts. Although it can be awkward and challenging to ask for a raise, you should definitely go for the gold by stating your case to your employer. Before doing so, use a technique called “scripting.” This requires you to create the dialogue between management and yourself that expresses why you are an ideal candidate for a salary increase. Be a boss and don’t let self-doubt stand in your way.
Libra
You might find it hard to access the time to give yourself TLC in 2024. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t engage in the activities that make you feel good about yourself. Self-care can be as simple as taking a hike in nature and getting a full night’s sleep. Another way is to set boundaries with others as a form of protection. The more energy you spend on yourself, the better you’ll feel about every aspect of your life and the people in it.
Scorpio
The coming year is an amazing time for you to shine. But it will end on an intense professional note when your planetary ruler, Mars, moonwalks in Leo from December 6 to February 23 2025 in the career sector of your chart. In order to prepare, you’ll have to make concrete business opportunities and relationships throughout 2024. A physical or digital vision board can help manifest these goals. Look for inspiring words and images that speak to your desires and mission statement. This will enable you to set the proper intention in order to build a solid business brand and model.
Sagittarius
Jupiter moves into the relationship sector of your chart on May 25, making the bulk of 2024 about love and romance. No one will be more shocked than you — because now you want to commit. After all, you enjoy your freedom. Now that you’ve found someone to run wild with, you won’t want to let go. In order to manifest a healthy connection before this happens, you’ll have to be clear about what type of partner you want. Make a list of the attributes you’re looking for in the beginning of the year to attract your ideal person in the spring.
Capricorn
In order to manifest financial abundance in the new year, you’ll have to start being intentional with money. This means that you’ll have to make tough decisions and stick with them in order to adhere to a budget. Learning to value and respect every dollar you spend is important because then you’ll be able to be more aware of how hard it was to earn every cent. If you feel like being magical, place basil under your bed while you sleep or keep a rose of Jericho plant in water on your dresser with coins around it to attract money.
Aquarius
You’re becoming a power house on your own accord in 2024, which means that you should spend time focusing on building up your self-esteem and not giving in when you’re in the right. Reciting daily affirmations, written by you, will boost your confidence. State them while looking in the mirror at your fabulous self. That way, you can allow yourself to see that you are an amazing and beautiful person who deserves happiness and success. Once you accept all of your attributes, you’ll feel stronger and able to stand up for yourself as well as others.
Pisces
Your planetary ruler, Jupiter, shifts from Taurus to Gemini on May 25, giving you the incentive to create a rich personal life. This could mean that you’re wanting to build better communication with your family, move to a different living space, redecorate your home, or move in with your S.O. Visualize creating a bond with your brood and partner as well as what your ideal home looks like. Close your eyes and meditate on these sentiments daily to ensure they come to fruition. Your mind is a powerful manifestation tool, which is why you should use it to your advantage.