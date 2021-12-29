How Astrologist Yakari Gabriel Sets Boundaries

But this level of assertiveness didn’t come naturally for her. It was learned. “As Latinas, we have these cultural boundaries that we have to overcome constantly that the world doesn’t see,” she says. “[We] come from a culture that prepares you to be sacrificial, [but] you can ask for things in return. I didn’t even know I could speak up for myself until I had to. No one taught me this. You grow up hearing, ‘You have to be cordial… You have to be this. You have to be that.’ You can be assertive. You can ask for things in return. That was really, really a cultural chain that I had to break through in order to be able to give better services.”

