Ice Spice vs. Cleotrapa Feud, Explained: A Clash of Friendship & Fame

Cleotrapa believes that Ice Spice had ulterior motives when asking her to come on tour with her, alluding to the fact that Spice only brought her on to be a "token." Thankfully, Cleotrapa understood her worth and knew when to leave an unfavorable situation, which isn't always the easiest course of action for a rising star. The music industry is a cutthroat business. And for emerging artists like Cleotrapa, it's not unlikely for them to be taken advantage of. The rapper said in her TikTok rant that this was her first tour, so she didn't know what to expect. Surely, the alleged mistreatment from Ice Spice was the last thing she would've predicted from her "friend." Although her experience didn't pan out as she hoped, her transparency is a cautionary tale for other up-and-coming artists to be aware of.