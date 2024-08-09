ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Unbothered
ADVERTISEMENT

The VMAs Are (Once Again) Doing Victoria Monét Dirty

Giana Levy
Last Updated August 9, 2024, 4:27 PM
Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/ESSENCE.
On Tuesday, the nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were announced and the list featured some heavy hitters: Megan Thee Stallion, SZA, Doja Cat, Beyoncé, GloRilla, and Muni Long are among the artists who earned nominations. However, many music lovers are side-eyeing the Video of the Year category after realizing Victoria Monét wasn’t included in the lineup.
This year’s Video of the Year nominees include Ariana Grande (“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”), Billie Eilish (“LUNCH”), Doja Cat (“Paint The Town Red’), Eminem (“Houdini”), SZA (“Snooze”), Taylor Swift and Post Malone (“Fortnight”). To be clear, Monét did earn two VMA nominations in the Best R&B and MTV Push Performance of The Year categories for her hit single, “On My Mama.” But for the performer to not be a contender for Video of the Year is disappointing and, honestly, confusing. The “On My Mama” music video was released in August 2023 and was an ode to Black and Y2K culture. The visual also infused elements of today’s pop culture. In addition to the video's early 2000s concept with the nostalgic oversized white tees and baggy jeans, the slick choreography catapulted a wave of online creators reenacting Monét’s viral dance moves. The R&B artist broke the Internet after dropping the “On My Mama” visual. This year, Monét had the timeline in shambles once again after releasing the music video for “Alright,” another popular song from her second studio album, Jaguar II.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The VMAs had not one but two solid options of Monét’s to choose from to nominate for Video Of The Year. As if “Alright” couldn't get better, the accompanying visual superseded fans' expectations after the two-minute teaser (which didn't give many details other than a Michael Jackson "Thriller" reference) dropped. The legend-in-the-making dug deep into her creative bag and delivered a masterpiece that pulled inspiration from legendary icons like Missy Elliot, Janet Jackson, and Britney Spears. The lack of acknowledgement and complete disregard from the VMA Video of the Year nomination committee is just another example of how Black female artists are often overlooked. 
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images/Spotify.
The same goes for Tinashe and her smash hit "Nasty." According to Billboard, projects from both artists were eligible to be nominated because they were released within the submission period, which ran from June 22, 2023 to June 20, 2024. Tinashe wasn't nominated in any category even though "Nasty" became an immediate viral sensation after hitting the airwaves on April 12. Unfortunately, it’s clear that the time it takes for Black female artists to be recognized by awards shows like the VMAs either comes too late or not at all.
Monét's snub caught the attention of many upset fans who shared their frustrations online. One person wrote, "Now who down at the VMAs and MTV has a problem with Victoria Monét? Because this is starting to feel personal. My girl always delivers ART in her music videos."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Another Twitter user said, "Victoria Monét has had two awe-inspiring videos grace our screen over the past 365 days. Neuter was worthy of VOTY [Video of the Year]? That's crazy. She has us On My Mama-ing on TikTok forever."
Although fans were disappointed, the snub wasn't surprising. This isn't the first time the awards show has slighted the artist. For the 2023 MTV VMAs, fans campaigned for Monét to perform onstage after her name didn't appear on the list of live performances. In a tweet, she shared that her team was told that it was too soon in her career for her to take the stage. "I see your advocation for me to have performed tonight and I'm so grateful to you," Monét wrote. Sincerely! My team was told it is "too early in my story" for that opportunity, so we will keep working! I'm grateful for YOU, for my tour starting this Friday, and for the ability to see some of my favorite people perform tonight and receive the love they so deserve! For me, it's part of the story…and in God's time."
We knew that the Jaguar artist could devour the VMA stage then, and the proof was in the top-charting success of “On My Mama.” With a 15-year music career, there’s nothing “early” about Monét’s stamp in the music industry. While the transition from songwriter to performer may be her most recent journey, her resume still places her ahead of many of her industry peers. But, whoever is in charge of the VMAs refused to see what was already in front of them back then and they’re repeating the same mistake now.
Despite last year’s snub, Monét used that moment as fuel to prove the naysayers wrong. Since then, she headlined her own sold-out tour, won three Grammy Awards, co-headlined the Essence Festival with Janet Jackson, and accomplished so much more. With her current trajectory, superstardom is within her reach. Whether an award show recognizes her value, Monét’s impact will be enough to induct her into the next class of music legends.

More from Music

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT