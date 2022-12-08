For Us, By Them: These Black Women Have Mastered The Art Of Thriving Online

You know their names. You’ve left emojis in their comment sections. You’ve shared their videos in your group chats. You quote them in your daily conversations. These five Black women consistently create content that will leave you in stitches; they’re some of the funniest people on Blue Ivy’s internet. Not one video or post between them is alike, but they all possess a certain je ne sais quoi that makes it impossible not to follow them. Yet, if you were to ask how they did it, none of them would be able to tell you. As it turns out, there’s no one formula to their success. They’re their own secret sauce — and that just can’t be duplicated. Some people were just meant to be famous.