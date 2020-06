My Trauma Was Unlocked In Lockdown 

Harriet was assaulted by a woman and had never processed the specific impact that it had on her. She says that "the internalized homophobia [Harriet is bisexual], the shame, and the loneliness of what felt at the time like a rare or even unique experience" made her feel adrift. These feelings returned in lockdown, and she wonders "if somehow the isolation of the last few months " has brought back the isolation she felt in the aftermath of the assault. "Whatever it was, it has been playing on my mind," she explains.