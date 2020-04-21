The Dangerous Pressure To Have A Lockdown Glow-Up

View this post on Instagram

For whoever needs to hear this right now. ⁣ ⁣ You do not have to exercise everyday. ⁣ If you want to, great! ⁣ ⁣ You do not have to post daily updates about how well your home schooling is going. ⁣ If you want to, great!⁣ ⁣ You do not have to transform your life and your body in the next three weeks.⁣ If you want to, great!!! ⁣ ⁣ Rest is just as important as action. ⁣ ⁣ You do not have to follow accounts on social media that add to your stress and anxiety levels. ⁣ ⁣ There is a lot of noise out there right now but you are in control of what you see and hear on your feeds. Only follow the accounts that resonate with you and make you feel comforted or empowered. ⁣ ⁣ This is not a competition. We all just need to get through these next few weeks as best we can. Let's not make it into a competition. ⁣ ⁣ #covid19 ⁣ #lockdown⁣ #coronavirus ⁣ ⁣ ❤️