Vom sozialen Druck, in der Selbst-Isolation schlank & fit zu werden

Rosie Gizauskas, Seda Taptik
Photo by Sophie Mayanne/Eyeem
Die meisten von uns haben mit gemischten Gefühlen während der Selbst-Isolation zu kämpfen. In einem Moment bist du einfach nur froh darüber, gesund und sicher in deinem Zuhause zu sein. Und kurz darauf möchtest du dich eigentlich nur unter deiner Decke verkriechen und solange dort bleiben, bis die Krise vorbei ist und du endlich wieder einen normalen Alltag haben kannst.
Zwischen diesen Ups und Downs kommt hin und wieder noch etwas Zeit für Fitness dazu. Immerhin wissen wir ja, dass solche Home-Work-outs gut für das Wohlbefinden sind und dabei helfen, jetzt wirklich in Form zu bleiben (wenn du nicht unbedingt einen systemrelevanten Job hast, sieht es derzeit mit viel Bewegung wahrscheinlich sonst etwas schlecht aus). Außerdem sagen uns ja auch die Expert*innen, wir sollen in dieser Zeit mehr denn je darauf achten, uns körperlich ausreichend zu betätigen.
Da die Gyms zu sind, gibt es einen regelrechten Boom in der Online-Fitnesswelt. Sportartikel waren in vielen Onlineshops schnell ausverkauft. YouTuber*innen erreichen Millionen Klicks mit ihren Workout-Videos. Influencer*innen trainieren gemeinsam mit ihren Follower*innen in Live-Sessions. Und die Fitness-Apps von Celebritys wie Chris Hemsworth haben so viele Nutzer*innen verzeichnet wie noch nie zuvor.

Ich habe in meiner Unizeit unter Bulimie gelitten. Und auch wenn ich heute wieder ein gesundes Essverhalten habe, sorgten die Posts auf Insta für Trigger-Momente bei mir.

Lois, 23
Natürlich ist es super, von anderen zum Sport machen motiviert zu werden. Und es ist bemerkenswert, dass die moderne Technologie so weit ist, uns all diese Connections zu bieten. Aber wie du dir sicher denken kannst, ist die andere Seite der Medaille eben nicht so glänzend.
In einem Gruppen-Zoom-Call letzte Woche wurde mir das besonders klar. In kürzester Zeit drehte sich das Gespräch nur noch darum, was wir denn so tun könnten, um unseren Körper während der Selbst-Isolation zu optimieren. Das war im Grunde nur eine Umschreibung der Frage, ob wir denn alle gerade Diät machen und übermäßig viel Sport machen. Gerade für uns Frauen ist der Druck, ständig an unserem Aussehen zu arbeiten, nichts Neues. Aber diese Pandemie und die anschließende Isolation scheinen besonders schlimme Folgen mit sich zu bringen.
Viele Fitness-Influencer*innen versprechen uns diesen “Glow-up“ in der Selbst--Isolation: Mit etwas Entschlossenheit können wir nach Corona alle Blicke mit unserem Traumkörper auf uns ziehen. Es ist eine Sache, Sport für die Psyche, den Schlafrhythmus oder die Blutzirkulation zu machen. Aber während einer globalen Pandemie und den emotionalen Lasten, die damit verbunden sind, sollten Frauen sich nicht noch gezwungen fühlen, ihren Körper komplett ändern zu müssen. Denn besonders für diejenigen, die schon mit Essstörungen und einer Sportsucht zu kämpfen hatten, kann dieser gesellschaftliche Druck schwerwiegende Folgen haben.
Lois ist 23 und PR-Managerin. Sie sagt, sie habe sich von all den Fitness-Posts auf Instagram erdrückt gefühlt. „Ich habe in meiner Unizeit unter Bulimie gelitten. Und auch, wenn ich heute wieder ein gesundes Essverhalten habe, sorgten die Posts auf Insta für Trigger-Momente bei mir.“

Ich habe das Gefühl, es herrscht ein gewisser Druck, nach dieser Periode ein komplett neuer Mensch zu sein und top auszusehen – aber das ist eben nicht bei allen möglich.

Lois, 23
„Ich habe das Gefühl, es herrscht ein gewisser Druck, nach dieser Periode ein komplett neuer Mensch zu sein und top auszusehen – aber das ist eben nicht bei allen möglich. Ich bin derzeit single und wenn alles vorbei ist, würde ich gern wieder auf Dates gehen. Allein dieser Gedanke führt dazu, dass ich mich selbst unter Druck setze, in der Isolationszeit fit zu werden.“
Zwar hat Lois das Gefühl, sie hat jetzt einen goldenen Mittelweg in Sachen Sport und Erholung in der Selbst-Isolation erreicht, aber sie hat immer noch Probleme mit gezielter Werbung in den sozialen Medien.
„Ich folge nur noch Influencer*innen, die ein positives Körperbild vermitteln wollen. Das gibt mir das Gefühl, ich kann meine Ziele auf gesunde Weise erreichen. Aber hin und wieder sehe ich diese Werbung von einem Influencer namens “V Shred“, in dem er erklärt, warum manche Menschen, im Vergleich zu anderen, nicht so schnell abnehmen können. So etwas triggert mich und ich kann nicht einmal etwas dagegen tun, weil ich die Werbung nicht umgehen kann“, sagt Lois weiter.
Jessica ist 26 und arbeitet im Kommunikaitonssektor. Für sie ist Social Media eigentlich ein alltäglicher Begleiter. Trotzdem hat sie beschlossen, etwas Abstand davon zu nehmen, nachdem die gemerkt hat, dass sie immer mehr Fitness-Accounts folgte. Für sie wurde es irgendwie zur Besessenheit. „Mein Ziel war es, bis zum Ende des Jahres fit zu werden“, sagt sie. „Ende 2020 bin ich zu ein paar Hochzeiten eingeladen und deshalb wollte ich gerade diese Zeit dafür nutzen, richtig in Form zu kommen. Aber irgendwann konnte ich mich nicht mehr davon abhalten, mir die Accounts von Fitness- und Surfmodels reinzuziehen. Meine ”Explore“-Seite war voll von motivierenden Fitness-Posts, die in mir den Drang weckten, selbst so wie die Leute dort auszusehen.“
Die Unsicherheit, die mit dieser Pandemie einhergeht, macht die Reise in die Welt des Sports so attraktiv wie noch nie, meint Jessica.
Photo by Sophie Mayanne/Eyeem
„Ich habe das Gefühl, dass es eines der wenigen Dinge ist, über die ich tatsächlich eine gewisse Kontrolle haben kann“, erklärt sie. „Ich achte darauf, was ich esse und mache jeden Tag von zuhause aus Sport – mindestens ein HIIT-Video und danach Yoga. Wir haben diesen Druck, unsere Zeit in der Isolation produktiv zu nutzen, und ich habe das Gefühl, dass mein Selbstdruck schon ein ungesundes Niveau erreicht hat. Ich habe keine Essstörung, aber ich bin definitiv zu obsessiv und erlaube mir nicht wirklich, mich auszuruhen oder überhaupt eine Pause zu machen.“
Die Verhaltenspsychologin Emma Kenny sagt, Bewegung ist für uns sowohl körperlich als auch geistig zweifelsohne wichtig, aber wir müssen realistisch bleiben. „Du kriegt kein Sixpack, nur weil du täglich sieben Minuten Bauchmuskeltraining machst. Du musst dich auch gesund ernähren“, sagt die Psychologin. „Es ist ein unrealistischer Druck, den du auf dich nehmen musst, und es nährt bei Frauen das Bedürfnis nach einer “perfekten“ weiblichen Figur. Bewegung, besonders in einer wirklich stressigen Zeit, sollte sich darum drehen, sich gesund und stark zu fühlen – und nicht darum, perfekt auszusehen.“
Doch das ist noch nicht alles. Es gibt noch ein anderes Risiko, das diese Heim-Workouts mit sich bringen: Die Gefahr sich beim Trainieren zu verletzen. Nach nur einer Woche, in der ich versucht habe, mit einer Fitness-Influencerin mitzuhalten (sie macht unzählige Squats nacheinander und gleich darauf noch ein paar Sit-ups), habe ich schnell gemerkt, dass ihr Tempo einfach nicht für mich ist. Meine Knie schmerzten höllisch, und ich fing an diese Online-Trainings wirklich zu hinterfragen.
Zu viel des Guten kann eben auch schädlich sein... Deshalb musst du dich auch schonen und vor allem auf deinen Körper hören, wenn er dir sagt, dass etwas nicht richtig ist. Arbeite mit und nicht gegen ihn.
Deshalb postet Personal Trainerin Aimee Pearce vor allem motivierende Insta-Posts. Diese sollen den Frauen den Druck nehmen, während der Selbst-Isolation jede Sekunde produktiv sein zu müssen. „Erholung ist genauso wichtig wie Aktion“, sagt sie. „Tue das, was für dich funktioniert“, fügt sie hinzu. „Vielleicht musst du auch einfach mal nur durch den Tag kommen, anstatt dich beim Sport auszupowern – und das ist völlig in Ordnung.“
Dem Stimmt auch Dr. Kenny zu. Ruhetage sind gerade in dieser Zeit sehr wichtig. Tatsächlich findet sie, vor allem jetzt, wo man immer das Gefühl hat, man sollte aktiv und produktiv sein, sollte Erholung eine sehr große Rolle in unserem Alltag spielen. „Eines der wertvollsten Dinge, die wir in der Selbst-Isolation machen können, ist es, langsamer zu werden und nachzudenken“, sagt die Therapeutin. „Wenn wir ständig versuchen, Dinge zu ändern und darüber nachdenken, wie wir in einem Monat oder in drei Monaten aussehen wollen, dann vergessen wir, in der Gegenwart zu bleiben. Wenn du damit Schwierigkeiten hast, dann können Achtsamkeitsübungen und Meditation wirklich helfen.“
Fazit: Tue das, was sich gut für dich anfühlt – ob du ein paar Runden im Park joggst, an Trainingssessions auf Insta-Live teilnimmst oder dir auch einfach mal einen Tag frei nimmst, um dich auszuruhen ist dabei völlig egal. Das wichtigste Ziel in dieser Zeit sollte es sein, gesund zu bleiben!
Wenn du selbst an einer Essstörung leidest oder eine Person kennst, die eventuell Hilfe braucht, kannst du dich beispielsweise per Email, Chat, Video-Beratung oder Telefon an das ANAD e.V. Versorgungszentrum Essstörungen wenden.
