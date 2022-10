Love Is Blind 3 Is A Failed Couples Experiment — Especially For Black Women

Netflix knew what it was doing, casting all these beautiful Black women to be on one of its most popular shows. It also knew what it was doing by limiting their screen time as well as the amount of suitors who could actually be interested in dating them beyond the pods. The phenomenon of Black women being ignored or downplayed on dating shows isn’t new by any means; shows like The Bachelor Love Island , and Too Hot to Handle have been treating Black women like the supporting cast of their own love stories for years now. Still, the premise did feel like it could be an equalizer of sorts, theoretically creating an opportunity for everyone to maybe find The One™. We were wrong. ( Again .)