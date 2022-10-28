Love Is Blind 3 Is A Failed Couples Experiment — Especially For Black Women

The phenomenon of Black women being ignored or downplayed on dating shows isn’t new by any means; shows like The Bachelor, Love Island, and Too Hot to Handle have been treating Black women like the supporting cast of their own love stories for years now. Still, the premise did feel like it could be an equalizer of sorts, theoretically creating an opportunity for everyone to maybe find The One™. We were wrong.
I don’t like how LIB be cutting all the black women. How come they are always in the trailer but not the show… 👀— Lauren Speed (@Need4LSpeed) October 24, 2022
So the only time they show black women on Love Is Blind season 3 is when they are listening to the other women’s dating issues…Trash!— Dj Revy_B (@DJRevy_B) October 19, 2022
This is the 2nd #LoveIsBlind season where we’ve seen about 5 black women in the promos YET their pod experiences aren’t being shown.— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) October 19, 2022
Did they NOT go on dates?
See now… I’m pissed off. #LoveIsBlind3
#LoveIsBlind casts so few men who are seriously interested in Black women. Cameron must have slipped through the cracks or something. Because it’s getting ridiculous. 🤦🏾♀️— Lisa BeeWare 🕷🕸 (@leebee4life) October 19, 2022
From heavy editing to contestants with everything but true love on the brain to the unfortunate real life fallout of these reality show unions, the intrigue and magic that drew us hopeless romantics to Love Is Blind to begin with is long gone, replaced with the heavy sighs and frustrated tweets that come with hate-watching a show.