When the show ended, the world was cautiously optimistic about Marvin and Melinda's relationship, and for good reason. Though they were located on opposite ends of the world, the pair had fought tooth and nail to make things work at the retreat, and they had electric chemistry when they were on good terms — surely Marvin could spare a few hundred dollars of his prize winnings to buy his new girlfriend a ticket to visit him in Paris. Unfortunately, these two more were like ships passing in the night than soulmates; recent interviews and social media posts revealed that they just couldn't keep the good vibes going from continents away, and they are no longer together. The official end of the relationship resulted from Marvin flaking on the former couple's plans to reunite in Tulum, Mexico on the very day that they were supposed to arrive, Melinda revealed during the season two virtual reunion. (Marvin did end up going to Tulum a month later...with his best friend from the show Chase DeMoor .)