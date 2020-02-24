Three More Couples Got Engaged On Love Is Blind — So Why Didn’t We Meet Them?

View this post on Instagram

My face when I realized they cut out my entire love story on #loveisblind 🤦‍♀️😭 #whataboutmystory 🤷‍♀️