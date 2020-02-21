This Dog Drinking Wine Is The Most Controversial Thing About Love Is Blind

Jessica from love is blind really let her dog lick her wine and continued to drink. He put his whole tongue in her glass and she drank it! pic.twitter.com/wbE3XDW87D— Tach✨ (@blessing_menson) February 20, 2020
Now Jessica is letting the dog drink wine out her glass? What in the white woman hell? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/NtK4anGQZj— Ashley Boyd (@ashleyboyd154) February 20, 2020
Me when Jessica let her dog drink her wine and then drank out of that same cup afterwards #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/NWcT148Hc7— s. (@oyin_dear) February 20, 2020
TELL ME WHY JESSICA ON LOVE IS BLIND JUST SHARED HER WINE WITH HER FUCKING DOG OH MY GOD HELP I CAN’T WATCH THIS ANYMORE pic.twitter.com/16lo7xQAtN— sabrina 💫 (@SabHutchings) February 20, 2020
Did Jessica just feed her dog wine?? And then drink out of that same cup? Can dogs even drink alcohol?? #LoveIsBlind #loveisblindnetflix pic.twitter.com/iEiW37XHlu— Asar (@AsarDraws) February 20, 2020
I just finished the latest episodes of Love is Blind on @Netflix. I need to know ... did my eyes just see Jessica giving her dog a few sips of wine... from her glass mid conversation?— Taylor (@shesgottaseeit) February 20, 2020