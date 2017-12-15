Story from Entertainment News

People Are Furious About This New Married At First Sight Trailer

Natalie Gil
An Australian TV channel has come under fire for releasing a trailer in which a male reality show contestant says he wants to be "obeyed" by women and respected "as the man", and that men are “getting whipped by their women.” It's almost as if #MeToo never happened.
The man named Dean, who features in the new series of Married at First Sight on the country's Channel 9 network, prefaces his views by saying: “It’s hard to say without sounding sexist or something,” before reeling off the qualities he's looking for in a woman. Sadly for Dean, it appears he was born several decades too late.
Advertisement
"I like a girl that is a girl and is girly and knows that I'm the man and that I'm in charge," he announces. "Also I want someone that listens to me. I want to be the alpha male and she needs to respect me as the man. I think that's a traditional role that still exists in a lot of other countries in the world and Australia's lost that.
"A lot of guys are just afraid to be men and and they're getting whipped by their women. I don't agree with that, I don't know why that's happened. I want to bring it back."
In the show, which has a British counterpart on Channel 4, eight single people are matched into couples by a panel of "experts" and are made to enter a civil union before even getting to know each other.
Critics condemned the trailer and Dean's views on social media, claiming they would have been more at home in the 1950s and that the tone of the whole thing was particularly offensive at a time when women's allegations of sexual harassment and abuse have finally started to be taken seriously.
Channel 9 must've missed the news that "feminism" was named 2017's Merriam-Webster's word of the year. Did they really think viewers would just be passive in the face of such overt, outdated sexism?
Read These Next
Ikea Apologises For Advert That Is "Insensitive" To Single Women
The Infuriating Reason Why This Restaurant Is Advertising For Female-Only Dishwashers
Why Was This Advert Censored On The Tube?
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series