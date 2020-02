This Dog Drinking Wine Is The Most Controversial Thing About Love Is Blind

Netflix’s new reality series Love Is Blind is sort of like the love child of The Bachelor and Married At First Sight , with a little bit of 90 Day Fiance thrown in there for good measure. One can debate whether marrying someone you spent just over a month with — and initially met through talking in isolated pods — is a good idea or not, but the most controversial thing about Love Is Blind has nothing to do with romance. Instead, it comes from a strange moment in episode 6 of the first season, and it involves Jessica Batten, her dog, and a glass of wine.