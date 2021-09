Give The New Generation Of Black Pop Girls Some Time — They’re Just Getting Started

For some music heads, that's precisely the problem: a lot of the new girls are following far too closely in the footsteps of their inspirations. People like Janet, Aaliyah, and Beyoncé changed the very essence of the music industry in their respective ways, altering the makeup of the landscape by carving out their own lanes. And although many of the musicians that we now know and love were inspired to pursue music by some of the same people — Janet is, undoubtedly, the spiritual mother of several generations of pop and R&B singers — they were able to make their way by creating their own vibes. Years later, we can immediately tell who's trying to embody Baby Girl's feather-soft vocals or Beyoncé's specific brand of BDE (big "Diva" energy, in her case), and it doesn't quite feel fresh because we've been there, done that. Beyond the homages and tributes, who exactly are these new voices? It’s not easy to tell just yet.