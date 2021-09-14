Give The New Generation Of Black Pop Girls Some Time — They’re Just Getting Started

We can't discount the laundry list of unfortunate double standards and unreasonable expectations that Black women in the game have historically had to contend with. Within mainstream music, Black women have been picked apart for any and everything; they're too sexy, not sexy enough, too skinny, too fat, too in-your-face, too boring. There have always been critics at the ready poised to attack these artists, a fact that's particularly painful because many of their white counterparts have often skated by with half as much skill while still gaining the world. The scales just aren't tipped evenly for the Chlöes or the Normanis, for the Lizzos or the Tinashes. Knowing this, it's important for us — the people that many of them specifically make music for — to be intentional about giving these young women the space they need to grow artistically.