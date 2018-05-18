The Most Iconic Janet Jackson Performances Of All Time

At the Billboard Awards this Sunday, Janet Jackson will take the stage for her first televised performance in nine years. Fittingly, she's accepting Billboard's 2018 ICON award. Jackson last performed on television in 2009, when she was promoting her second compilation album Number Ones. She performed a medley of her biggest hits at the AMAs in 2009. (She also performed on The X-Factor in 2009.)
Jackson has been an icon for well over a quarter century. She started recording her first album when she was just 16 years old, and has, to the day, released nine albums. Her 1993 album janet was a watershed moment: She appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone clad in just a pair of jeans and someone's hands. Jackson, like her brother Michael, was renowned for her dancing and her showmanship — there's not a single lackluster Janet Jackson performance. (Except, of course, when Justin Timberlake stole her thunder at the 2004 Super Bowl. But she was crushing it before the debacle occurred.)
Ahead, her most iconic moments in pop culture — review them, because she's probably going to reference them in her performance this Sunday.