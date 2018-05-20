How To Stream All The Performances Of The 2018 Billboard Music Awards

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards brought the kind of bizarre celeb moments great award shows are made of: Drake met Celine Dion and announced plans to memorialize the moment by inking her face on his skin; a 71-year-old Cher performed — her first time at an awards show in 15 years — in sheer bodysuits and a nipple pasty that caused widespread confusion.
Hopes are high that this year's show will deliver the same magical mix of A-list Twitter chatter. This Sunday, May 20, Kelly Clarkson will take to the stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. "I already have 20 costume changes planned," Clarkson joked in a press release about the event, recognizing the frequent apparel switches made by previous hosts, including Ciara and Vanessa Hudgens.
In addition to performances from newer talents, including "Havana" singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, a lineup of more seasoned artists — John Legend, JLo, Kesha, Demi Lovato, and Christina Aguilera — are also set to perform. Janet Jackson will be present to accept the Icon Award.
NBC will air the show live beginning at 8 p.m. If you don't have TV log-in credentials — which are required to stream via the app and online — you can watch with a subscription to any number of streaming services. These include Hulu Live ($39.99 per month), YouTube TV ($40 per month), DirecTV Now ($35 per month), PlayStation Vue ($39.99 per month), and Sling TV ($25 per month).
"Carpet Diem," hosted by Refinery29 associate producer Emily Curl and features writer Arianna Davis, will start at 6 p.m. to capture all the red carpet action. Tune in on Facebook.
E! News will host its "Live From the Red Carpet" special prior to the show, also beginning at 6 p.m.. All of the streaming services listed above include E!, with the exception of Sling TV, which will require an additional $5 for "Lifestyle Extra" channels.
