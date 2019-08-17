Normani’s “Motivation” Music Video Is Giving The Internet Major “Crazy In Love” Vibes

The official music video for former Fifth Harmony member Normani’s solo song “Motivation” has dropped, and it’s heavy on the nostalgia. From spray-painted clothing to callbacks to the music video that started it all for Queen Bey’s own solo debut, “Crazy in Love,” the hype for the song is so real that the video has already become the most viewed video of Normani’s entire career. With more than four million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube, fans just can’t get enough of Normani—and her throwback vibes.
Normani honored Beyoncé’s solo debut video with a play on Bey’s original “Crazy In Love” outfit of jean shorts and a halter top, a water dance scene, and, of course, fire choreography. Normani starts the video just like Beyoncé, walking in an alley and serving us looks for days, and ends with a dance sequence people will surely want to learn.
Twitter — and all its card-carrying members of the Beyhive — had no choice but to celebrate Normani’s tribute to Beyoncé.
Normani honored Beyoncé in her new video, the girl represents her as a child watching the "Crazy in Love" video and how she felt represented watching Beyoncé on TV. #Motivation pic.twitter.com/lJE1Cn3bBv— BEYONCÉ NEWS (@BeyonceHiveNews) August 16, 2019
If this is @Normani s "Crazy in Love" then I'm here. For. It!! Do yo thang sis!! https://t.co/RWtQ4MvHJz— 𝓋𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓇𝒶 (@nyxmoros) August 16, 2019
Others clocked references to iconic music videos of the early aughts, including J.Lo’s “I’m Real” and Ciara’s “Goodies.”
Normani did what she had to do!!! PERIODTTT! She payed homage to early 2000’s music and music videos while also making it her own! Ugh the FLAVOR— IG @BEATBYCLAY (@BeatbyClay) August 16, 2019
(Beyonce crazy in love- jlo I’m real remix) pic.twitter.com/xLPCqRhIRL
@Normani Normani x Motivation. A Music Video I thoroughly enjoyed. It made me feel like I was in middle and high school watching Jlo I’m Real Vid. Bey Crazy in Love, Ashanti Rain On Me. 106 &Park & Gave me that summer feel of Down 4 U. So excited for her album. #Motivation pic.twitter.com/FZh7RbIoz9— Veronica Jay (@1Life_DreamBIG) August 16, 2019
Normani also received tons of love from fellow celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Bella Hadid. Grande co-wrote the song with Normani and Max Martin, and the two ladies shared much love for each other upon the video’s debut. Hadid, meanwhile, responded to Normani's Instagram post with an enthusiastic, "YOU WENT CRAZYYYY NORMANI!!!!"
it’s almost six am where i am rn and my cheeks hurt from smiling, refreshing, watching a million times. enjoy this special moment. my heart is so full for u !!!!!! 💧💎 https://t.co/e2xUB35ibw— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 16, 2019
wowwwwwwwwwwwww @Normani is THE girl. THEEEEEE girl. Bye! https://t.co/bp3lDmj9dD— h (@halsey) August 16, 2019
Normani is the latest former Fifth Harmony member to release a solo song after their official permanent hiatus was announced. “Motivation” follows the departure of Camila Cabello, and Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui’s solo releases. While group breakups often pave the way for only one wildly successful former member, Fifth Harmony is breaking the mold.
