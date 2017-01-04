Fifth Harmony had a pretty rough final few weeks of 2016. First, Lauren Jauregui was found to be in possession of marijuana by airport security. (No charges were pressed.) Then, Camila Cabello abruptly quit the group, prompting an ugly exchange of strongly-worded letters between Cabello and the remaining members of 5H. But things are looking up for the women already — Jauregui in particular. Last weekend, she performed "Back To Me," her collaboration with Marian Hill, for the first time ever. Jauregui joined the American songwriting duo during their set at the SnowGlobe Festival in Lake Tahoe on Friday. The performance and its reception were delightfully drama-free. Proud fans captured footage and shared it on Twitter, praising Jauregui's performance of her first major solo project. The singer herself tweeted, "It's so cool to sing your own words and watch people in the crowd fuck with it..truly the most incredible experience #thankyou." It's great to see Jauregui is happily pursuing her solo career while remaining part of the British group. (For now, at least.)
LAUREN FUCKING JAUREGUI AND MARIAN HILL I AM SLAYED ON THE FLOOR DEAD IM SO PROUD #BackToMePerformanceToday @MarianHillMusic @LaurenJauregui pic.twitter.com/yKzxGjge8E— Gabby (@laurensriptide) December 31, 2016
she was so confident on the stage she finally found her sound i'm so proud of her pic.twitter.com/9W4FqtRmVv— liss #BackToMe (@imherejauregui) December 31, 2016
It's so cool to sing your own words and watch people in the crowd fuck with it..truly the most incredible experience #thankyou— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) December 31, 2016
