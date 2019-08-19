Story from Music

Normani’s “Motivation” Music Video Is Giving Major “Crazy In Love” Vibes

Tara Edwards
Photo: Matthew Simmons/Getty Images/dcp.
Normani is serving us early 2000s vibes and everyone has no choice but to stan!
The official music video for former Fifth Harmony member Normani’s solo song “Motivation” has dropped, and it’s heavy on the nostalgia. From spray-painted clothing to callbacks to the music video that started it all for Queen Bey’s own solo debut, “Crazy in Love,” the hype for the song is so real that the video has already become the most viewed video of Normani’s entire career. With more than four million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube, fans just can’t get enough of Normani—and her throwback vibes.
Normani honoured Beyoncé’s solo debut video with a play on Bey’s original “Crazy In Love” outfit of jean shorts and a halter top, a water dance scene, and, of course, fire choreography. Normani starts the video just like Beyoncé, walking in an alley and serving us looks for days, and ends with a dance sequence people will surely want to learn.
Twitter — and all its card-carrying members of the Beyhive — had no choice but to celebrate Normani’s tribute to Beyoncé.
Others clocked references to iconic music videos of the early aughts, including J.Lo’s “I’m Real” and Ciara’s “Goodies.”
Normani also received tons of love from fellow celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Bella Hadid. Grande co-wrote the song with Normani and Max Martin, and the two ladies shared much love for each other upon the video’s debut. Hadid, meanwhile, responded to Normani's Instagram post with an enthusiastic, "YOU WENT CRAZYYYY NORMANI!!!!"
Normani is the latest former Fifth Harmony member to release a solo song after their official permanent hiatus was announced. “Motivation” follows the departure of Camila Cabello, and Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui’s solo releases. While group breakups often pave the way for only one wildly successful former member, Fifth Harmony is breaking the mould.
