At a young age, she was inspired by the music videos of her favorite artists, like Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna . Seeing how these stars changed their looks for different videos inspired Brooke to get creative with makeup. "I would experiment with makeup when I was younger, and I loved it," she says. "Of course, working with different makeup artists, I would see what they were using on my face and observe the different brands. And I've always loved a good [false] lash, it's my favorite part, and I've been doing them since I was 15 years old."