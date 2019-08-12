Beyoncé Dropped A New Merch Line & It's Basically One Giant Meme

Attention, Beyhive. This is not a drill: a new round of Beyoncé merch is here and it may be her most creative drop yet. Dubbed the “BeySearch Collection,” the items are extremely meta, featuring dozens of photos of the superstar from throughout her decades-spanning career. Think of it as one giant, wearable Google Image Search, assuming you were exclusively on the hunt for Queen Bey content.
The 11-piece collection clearly takes inspiration from today’s meme and visual-obsessed culture. But it’s also partly a nostalgic ode to simpler times: Back in the day, circa the 90s, most kids had posters, editorials, and magazine clippings of their favourite artists plastered on their bedroom wall. It was essentially a low-tech version of Pinterest, and it was how an entire generation expressed themselves and stayed inspired creatively.
Beyoncé brought that collage motif front-and-centre with this new merch line, which includes a bodysuit, bucket hat, crop top, bodycon dress, work shirt, shorts, waist bag, and phone case. The collage print is comprised of snapshots from many of Bey’s most iconic fashion moments — like that denim-shorts-and-red-heels look for her “Crazy In Love” solo debut to those instantly legendary hoodies she wore during her Homecoming Coachella performance. If it’s ever been your goal to sport as may visual homages to Beyoncé as possible in one moment, this collection is a must have.