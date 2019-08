Beyoncé Dropped A New Merch Line & It's Basically One Giant Meme

Beyoncé brought that collage motif front-and-centre with this new merch line, which includes a bodysuit, bucket hat, crop top, bodycon dress, work shirt, shorts, waist bag, and phone case. The collage print is comprised of snapshots from many of Bey’s most iconic fashion moments ⁠— like that denim-shorts-and-red-heels look for her “Crazy In Love” solo debut to those instantly legendary hoodies she wore during her Homecoming Coachella performance. If it’s ever been your goal to sport as may visual homages to Beyoncé as possible in one moment, this collection is a must have.